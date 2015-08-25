GHV accelerator backed PickMyLaundry bags $100k to disrupt online laundry service space

August 25, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurgaon-based start-up growth accelerator GHV has on-boarded online laundry booking service start-up – PickMyLaundry (PML) for its acceleration program. As a part of the GHV family, the three months old start-up also received $100k in seed funding and is all set to reach the next round of funding much faster. The fourth in line, GHV has previously admitted hyper local mobile commerce start-up LazyLad; online car rental firm MyTaxiIndia; and online healthy food ordering platform Foodport in its program. Both LazyLad and MyTaxiIndia were able to raise Pre-Series A funding from global investors within few months of joining GHV’s acceleration program.

The Inception

Launched in May 2015 by a team of three IITians, PickMyLaundry offers an affordable solution for premium washing, dry-cleaning services, and wardrobe management to customers. The company picks up laundry from the customers’ doorstep and then delivers the same in 48 hours.

Gaurav Agrawal, Co-Founders, PickMyLaundry, said, “GHV is not just about smart funding, but more important than that is their attention to detail, they give us insights and help us execute better and in a more organised manner. We now have a team who is equally determined to help us grow. I think it’s vital for start-ups to not just have the motivation and drive from within, but have an eagle vision of much experienced people/mentor or experts.”

Set to launch their app this month, PML is making the otherwise cumbersome task a completely hassle-free and economical affair. Their on-demand services include – Wash & Fold, Wash & Iron, Dry Clean, Steam Press, Shoe Servicing, Carpet Cleaning etc. and the laundry is processed/dry-cleaned with Italian equipment and German chemicals to ensure optimum quality and fragrant clothes. Customers can pay online when booking an order or opt for cash-on-delivery (COD) also.

Market Opportunity

The on-demand convenience industry globally is estimated at $9 billion and the laundry market is estimated to be valued at Rs 200,000 crore annually, out of which 95 per cent is unorganized market. The online laundry service is a booming market and there will soon be lot of players in this segment. With the market witnessing entry of new players, the Industry has already crossed Rs 5,000 crore mark and is steadily moving upwards.

The company sensed a huge demand for such services with single professionals and working couples, who constantly struggle with managing household chores efficiently. Though currently operational only in Delhi and Gurgaon, the concept is fast gaining traction, with over 2,500 customers and 1,000 wardrobes already being managed by them.

Apart from catering only B2C market, PML is also going B2B as well. Their clients include expats as well as employees of established start-ups such as Snapdeal, Tripoto, Moovo, OYO Rooms etc. They are ramping up fast and adding more vendors, so they can handle their target of 8,000 wardrobes a month by December this year.

Ankur Jain, Co-founder, PickMyLaundry, said, “By leveraging technology, standardising consumer experience, and creating value for both individuals and laundromats, PML aims to provide convenience to people by offering on-demand services - with the tap of a button. Quality, quick turnaround and competitive pricing makes us the preferred choice.”

Moving forward

Through strategic tie-ups with various laundry partners, PickMyLaundry’s integrated process for laundromats helps optimise resources, thereby ensuring low cost of processing. The benefit of which is passed on to the customers. Going forward, the company plans to launch revolutionary Express Services, whereby customers can opt for ‘In-a-day Delivery’ or ‘Overnight Delivery’.

Vikram Upadhyay, Chief Mentor, GHV, sais, “India deserves a better laundry experience, something that’s not just at par with international standards, but also sets the benchmark for others internationally. In PML, we see that potential. Their strong tech and operations founding team has helped them achieve mind-boggling numbers, and that too, at a bootstrapped stage. ”