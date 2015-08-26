Salary

Want to Make A Lot of Money? Majoring in Engineering Is One Good Option.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite the high-costs, going to college pays. That said, not all colleges and majors are created equal.

PayScale's annual College Salary Report, released today, serves as a glaring reminder of the above truth. Based on college rankings for associate, bachelor and graduate level degree programs at more than 1,000 colleges and universities, the study reveals that where a degree is from, along with what major it's for, play a big role in future earnings.

Before we examine the colleges and majors that yield the highest median mid-career salaries, a quick reminder: While a college's pedigree and a major's marketability matter, success isn't tethered to either (or, in many cases, a college degree at all). As illustrated by individuals such as Steve Jobs (a Reed College dropout) and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner (an English major), the most successful paths are often marked by sharp pivots, unconventional twists and mold-breaking starts and stops.

That said, if you're looking for a solid path to a six-figure salary, you may want to consider the below schools and majors. Note: The results were derived from the responses of 1.4 million college graduates who filled out the PayScale Salary Survey.

Related: This Teen Paid for College by Selling on Etsy. Here Are 5 Ways She Did It.

Colleges and universities

SUNY-Maritime College, a small public college in New York City, tops the list for bachelor's-only graduates, according to PayScale. Alumni from SUNY-Maritime (who did not go on to earn another degree) report a median mid-career income of $134,000, narrowly beating out Harvey Mudd in Claremont, Calif., whose bachelor-degree only graduates can expect to make $133,000 a year mid-career.

When you expand this lens to include post-graduate degrees, Emory University's School of Law places first. Mid-career, its graduates report earning an annual salary of $201,000, handily beating median mid-career incomes of alumni from higher-profile schools, including Harvard Law ($186,00), Wharton Business School ($182,000) and Stanford Business School ($175,000).

Majors

Unsurprisingly, degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) pay, on average, much higher returns than degrees in education, arts and liberal arts. Engineering is a particularly lucrative major – 13 out of the top 15 highest-earning bachelor's majors are engineering-focused, according to the report.

Related: The SAT Gets Another Makeover, Returns to 1600-Point Scale

But not all liberal arts majors have bleak average mid-career incomes. Those who earned a bachelor's degree in industrial design report a mid-career median salary of $84,000, while those who graduated with a bachelor's degree in philosophy report a mid-career median salary of $85,000. Those results did not include respondents who got their bachelor's and then went on to get a higher degree.

Tell us: What did you major in? And how did it impact your annual earnings?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Salary

Why Young Professionals Don't Negotiate Salary (and Why They Should)

Salary

How to Eliminate Salary Negotiation Anxiety

Salary

How to Use a New Job Offer to Re-Negotiate Your Current Salary