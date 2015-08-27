Apple

It's Official: Apple to Unveil New iPhone September 9

Image credit: Vytautas Kielaitis | Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Speculate no more, Apple fan boys and girls. The Apple event you and every other tech reporter have drooled over for months was just officially confirmed.

If you received a fancy press invite from the Cupertino, Calif., colossus, lucky you. You were among the elite first to know (and, uh, heyyyy, wanna hang out some time?).

Related: Here's Another Clue About Apple's Rumored iPhone 6S Reveal

In case you haven’t spied any humblebrag posts of it yet, the colorful, cryptic invitation heralded a powwow to be held on Sept. 9. It reads, “Hey Siri, give us a hint.” You can also get an eyeful of it over at we’re not bitter, er, we mean, Twitter.

The festivities -- mark your iCals -- kick off at 10 a.m. PT at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic auditorium. They’re rumored to commemorate the hotly-anticipated launch of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus and perhaps its reported new Apple TV set-top box, all right on time for the start of the holiday shopping season.

We reached out to Apple for additional details about its annual fall confab, but doubt we’ll get the goods we’re hungry for, or so much as a reply. While waiting, we couldn’t help ourselves. We asked Siri for a hint. She, no surprise, responded with a backhanded burn: “You’re cute when you’re desperate for information.” Oh, is that so? Cute (or dumb) enough to ask again. The second time around she blew us clear off, coldly deferring to Apple.com. She gave others a snarky hint of lime. It makes a spoonful of hype go down easier.  

Related: 5 Apple Patents We Hope Will Be Used to Make Actual Products

More from Entrepreneur

