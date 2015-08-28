Leadership

Ashley Madison CEO Is Stepping Down

Image credit: Bobby Yip | Reuters
Guest Writer
1 min read
Noel Biderman, the chief executive officer of Ashley Madison's parent company Avid Life Media Inc. is stepping down – effective today, the company announced. Until the appointment of a new CEO, Ashley Madison, which is not shutting down, "will be led by the existing senior management team," Avid Life Media said in a blog post.

Ashley Madison, an extramarital online dating site, has been in the spotlight for more than a month after hackers threatened to release the names and personal information of its 37 million members – a threat they made good on last week. Throughout it all, Biderman has remained quiet.

"This change is in the best interest of the company and allows us to continue to provide support to our members and dedicated employees," the company's post continued. "We are steadfast in our commitment to our customer base."

Among the hacked Ashley Madison data were emails from Biderman's personal account, which suggest he had multiple affairs

Ashley Madison faces multiple lawsuits in the wake of the breach.

