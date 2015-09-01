Google

One of the Most Famous Logos in the World Just Got a Makeover

Image credit: Pexels | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Google has given its logo a makeover for the mobile generation.

While the new design maintains the classic blue, red, yellow and green color scheme, the font is now flatter and more modern.

"Today we’re introducing a new logo and identity family that reflects this reality and shows you when the Google magic is working for you, even on the tiniest screens," the company wrote on the Google blog on Tuesday.

Google New Logo Gif

In addition to the logo redesign, the update is focused on making Google's presence felt across platforms and devices. The color scheme is crucial to this, with the blue Google "g" being replaced by a four-color "G" to match the logo and a new four-color Google mic image. Ultimately, the new design is intended to encourage the integration of all of Google's capabilities, including talk-to-text on smartphones, Maps, Chrome and Gmail.

Of course, this is far from Google's first logo redesign. Here's a video the company released today to show that, while the new logo may take some getting used to, the only thing that one can count on with Google's look is that it will someday change.

