Four MENA Startups That Nailed An Investment

Four MENA Startups That Nailed An Investment
These four startups all have one thing in common: they managed to pitch successfully for investment by Jabbar Internet Group. Chairman Samih Toukan’s primary reason for injecting capital into these MENA startups? “They all have a great team, and unique business models in our region.”

1. Arabiaweather.com This site offers free subscription for local weather news, and some news on topics like nature, science, climate, health, ecosystems, and space.  

2. Officerock.com This site is an online marketplace based in UAE for office needs catering to SMBs and larger entities.  

3. Instabeat.me Founded by a swimmer, this wearable tech startup was developed to monitor heartrate and swimming performance. It’s essentially a Fitbit for watersport enthusiasts.

4. Designer-24.com Users can rent high-end designer attire, with free delivery and pickup. The user is sent two sizes of the same gown to determine the best fit.

