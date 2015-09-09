Style

The Executive Selection: Hardy Amies

Entrepreneur Staff
At the evening affair
Source: Bloomingdale's Dubai

Designer menswear brand Hardy Amies gives a nod to adventurers of the highest order (you’ll have to pardon the pun) with the newly-launched Autumn/Winter 2015 collection: mountaineers. The House’s Creative Director, Mehmet Ali, mentions that this season’s inspiration looks to Mount Snowdon in Wales, immortalized by some of history’s great artists, from painter J. M. W. Turner to poet William Wordsworth.

At the office
Source: Bloomingdale's Dubai

Boasting a Savile Row HQ, Hardy Amies even incorporates climber-staple mountaineering tube rope as part of the graphic design- all this is, of course, put forward in great lines and superior cuts. Onward and upward, ‘treps! 

The Hardy Amies Autumn/Winter 2015 collection is available at Bloomingdale's Dubai.

