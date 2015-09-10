Billie Holiday's Hologram to Sing at the Apollo Theater

September 10, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Joining the ranks of Tupac, Selena, Liberace and Michael Jackson, Billie Holiday's posthumous hologram is slated to play the Apollo over the holidays. And she won't be the last. The famed theater, one of the country's first racially integrated clubs, announced on Wednesday that it also plans to be the first venue in America to routinely feature holographic performances.

"The possibilities inherent in this initiative are very exciting, allowing us the ability to show the enduring impact and relevance of artists across time periods and geographic locations," said Jonelle Procope, president and CEO of the Apollo Theater. The plan has already been vetted and approved by the late singer's estate. Holiday, despite now widely considered one of the most influential jazz and pop vocalists in history, died destitute in 1959.