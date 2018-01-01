Andrew Tarantola

Associate Editor
Andrew Tarantola is an associate editor at Engadget. He lives in San Francisco and writes about technology.

Government Sues Elon Musk for Tweeting About Taking Tesla Private
Elon Musk

Musk called the SEC lawsuit 'unjustified action.'
3 min read
The Rosinbomb Rocket Is a Panini Press for Weed

The 13-pound tabletop rosin extractor is designed to squeeze and melt the THC crystals present on the surface of the flower into a solventles.
4 min read
By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference
Google

So that's what the world of tomorrow looks like.
2 min read
I Took a Ride in Tesla's New Model 3
Tesla

It's sensibly decadent.
3 min read
Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff
Wearables

Now when you lose your frames, you'll be extra screwed.
2 min read
Transgender Protection Rollback Sparks Opposition From Tech
Politics

The industry is united in opposition to Trump's order, but offers little more than words.
5 min read
Googlers Stage Walkout to Protest Trump's Immigration Ban
Politics

The coordinated protest is happening now across eight campuses.
2 min read
Video: This Cannon Shoots Nets to Take Down Pesky Drones
Drones

Shoulder-mounted net launcher weighs 22 pounds and runs on compressed gas but does reportedly offer a 100-meter range with an 8-second reload time.
1 min read
Soon, There Could Be Light Bulbs That Recycle Their Own Heat
Technology

Researchers found a way to make conventional incandescent bulbs more energy efficient.
1 min read
Billie Holiday's Hologram to Sing at the Apollo Theater
Hologram

Tupac and Liberace have also performed posthumously via hologram.
1 min read
