Andrew Tarantola

Elon Musk
Government Sues Elon Musk for Tweeting About Taking Tesla Private
Musk called the SEC lawsuit 'unjustified action.'
The Rosinbomb Rocket Is a Panini Press for Weed
The 13-pound tabletop rosin extractor is designed to squeeze and melt the THC crystals present on the surface of the flower into a solventles.
By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference
So that's what the world of tomorrow looks like.
Tesla
I Took a Ride in Tesla's New Model 3
It's sensibly decadent.
Wearables
Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff
Now when you lose your frames, you'll be extra screwed.
Politics
Transgender Protection Rollback Sparks Opposition From Tech
The industry is united in opposition to Trump's order, but offers little more than words.
Politics
Googlers Stage Walkout to Protest Trump's Immigration Ban
The coordinated protest is happening now across eight campuses.
Drones
Video: This Cannon Shoots Nets to Take Down Pesky Drones
Shoulder-mounted net launcher weighs 22 pounds and runs on compressed gas but does reportedly offer a 100-meter range with an 8-second reload time.
Technology
Soon, There Could Be Light Bulbs That Recycle Their Own Heat
Researchers found a way to make conventional incandescent bulbs more energy efficient.
Hologram
Billie Holiday's Hologram to Sing at the Apollo Theater
Tupac and Liberace have also performed posthumously via hologram.