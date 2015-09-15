The 10 Steps to Help You Overcome Jealousy

September 15, 2015 2 min read

Few, if any, guests are requested back on my show as much as the one and only Chris Lee.

He is a powerful transformation coach who has impacted my life and thousands of other lives deeply.

I know I’m not the only School of Greatness student who loves learning from him either.

You guys ask me when he’s coming back on all the time, and today is the day!

Chris is returning for his SIXTH EPISODE (!!!) and this time, he chose a topic I’ve rarely heard discussed: jealousy and how to deal with it.

Not only does Chris list out the 10 steps to identifying and overcoming jealousy in any kind of relationship you are in, but he gives real life examples with each step so you can absolutely relate and let his wisdom sink in.

I was excited to learn these steps myself, as I’ve struggled with jealousy in many relationships and it’s still something I work on today.

Get ready to take notes and open your heart to do an honest inventory of how you may be sabotaging your best relationships with this vice.

Here’s a huge welcome and thank you to our favorite coach Chris Lee on Episode 225 of The School of Greatness.

In this episode, you will learn:

What healthy jealousy is (versus the non-healthy kind we usually think of)

The power of self-worth to diminish jealousy

10 steps to overcome jealousy