Jealousy

The 10 Steps to Help You Overcome Jealousy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 10 Steps to Help You Overcome Jealousy
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Few, if any, guests are requested back on my show as much as the one and only Chris Lee.

He is a powerful transformation coach who has impacted my life and thousands of other lives deeply.

I know I’m not the only School of Greatness student who loves learning from him either.

You guys ask me when he’s coming back on all the time, and today is the day!

Chris is returning for his SIXTH EPISODE (!!!) and this time, he chose a topic I’ve rarely heard discussed: jealousy and how to deal with it.

Not only does Chris list out the 10 steps to identifying and overcoming jealousy in any kind of relationship you are in, but he gives real life examples with each step so you can absolutely relate and let his wisdom sink in.

I was excited to learn these steps myself, as I’ve struggled with jealousy in many relationships and it’s still something I work on today.

Get ready to take notes and open your heart to do an honest inventory of how you may be sabotaging your best relationships with this vice.

Here’s a huge welcome and thank you to our favorite coach Chris Lee on Episode 225 of The School of Greatness.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

In this episode, you will learn:

What healthy jealousy is (versus the non-healthy kind we usually think of)

The power of self-worth to diminish jealousy

10 steps to overcome jealousy

  1. Acknowledge and accept you are jealous (and that it is a breakdown)
  2. Get feedback from the person you are jealous of (or a third party who can see you are jealous)
  3. Ask yourself, “What is my reward for being jealous?”
  4. Identify the prices you are paying for being jealous
  5. Get to the source (What are the beliefs/interpretations I have about myself?)
  6. Let go of those beliefs/interpretations
  7. Create a vision for what has been missing (that has made you jealous)
  8. Create an action plan
  9. Have a support system
  10. Celebrate your victory

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jealousy

The 10 Steps to Help You Overcome Jealousy

Wealth

How the Comparison Trap Drives You Away From Reaching Your Goals

Success Strategies

3 Positive Ways to Harness Career Envy