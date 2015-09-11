With YoFloor acquisition, Livspace aims to bring 3D visualisation tools for designers, homeowners

September 11, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a homeowner when you are designing your own home, you often go through various magazines and websites. After scrolling down various websites, you share your ideas with your designer, which results in number of lengthy meetings. Though the designer tries to perfect what you want for your home, you are still left unsatisfied. Livspace, post acquisition of YoFloor, is set to leave homeowners satisfied, as its vision is to create WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) productivity tool that can empower designers to give the homeowner an immersive design experience in real time,eliminating the need for a lengthy exchange of design iterations and feedback.

Bengaluru-based start-up Livspace has announced the acquisition of YoFloor, a mobile platform that offers a virtual trial room for home design decisions. This acquisition by the venture helps round up the previous acquisitions of design community marketplaces DezignUp and Dwll.in. With YoFloor, Livspace can provide high quality productivity and 3D visualization tools to in-house designers and those that will come from the community.

It is will be the first platform in India which can be used by both homeowners and designers to facilitate the visualization of a look or home design in one’s own home, before you make any purchase. The platform will allow designers to upload your home and layout to present looks that you’ve selected and personalise them to your taste right in front of you. Hence, deciding upon a final design or look for your home will take the least amount of your time, but with an augmented visualization, it will still remain a highly involved experience like it should.

YoFloor, founded by Ankur Mishra and Archit Rathi was incubated at Mango Technologies. The YoFloor app helps homeowners envision how different home designs, furniture pieces, and furnishings would look like in one’s 'own' home. As part of the acquisition, the founders and the core team of YoFloor will join the Livspace family.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rathi and Mishra, Co-founders, YoFloor said, “Our team is very excited and looking forward to be a part of the Livspace family. We share the common vision of providing homeowners the ability to conceptualise their personal spaces and intend to bring virtual reality, 3D gaming and mobile technologies together into an interactive social experience. Our product and technology tools coupled with Livspace’s design community and operational capabilities will go a long way in revolutionising the home design space.”

Livspace is known to be India’s first end-to-end home design and décor service provider and curated marketplace for homeowners and designers. Livspace allow customers to discover thousands of interior designs for all types of rooms, personalise them according to their liking so that they get the exact look for their homes in a matter of weeks.

Founded in December 2014 by Anuj Srivastava, Shagufta Anurag and Ramakant Sharma, the start-up has seen employee numbers growing at over 500 per cent since its launch. Creating unique experiences for homeowners, they are a first design and technology team, which employ a combination of data science, algorithms, and industrial design.

“With our previous acquisitions we have built a thriving design community of both designers and homeowners. Now, we will leverage the YoFloor acquisition and focus on building creative tools for our designer community and bring even more scale and choice to homeowners. YoFloor shares with us the vision to let homeowners effortlessly see; through 3D visualisation technologies, a prospective design/look for their very home, before they even make the purchase. This is central to the kind of personalisation and choice we want to give to home design enthusiasts in India,” said Anuj Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, Livspace.

Livspace is backed by Helion, Bessemer Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures. When asked about Livspace’s acquisition of YoFloor, Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Helion Ventures said, “We welcome YoFloor to the Livspace family. The two companies joining hands is highly exciting and adds immensely to Livspace’s bigger vision of bringing home design to the masses in India. We strongly believe in Livspace’s overall technology vision and - together with the YoFloor team - are thrilled about future possibilities”.