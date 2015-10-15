5 Ways to Know If Burnout Is Creeping Up on You

October 15, 2015 5 min read

Entrepreneurship is a demanding position. In addition to managing the high-level direction of the business and making important decisions day in and day out, you’ll also be switching hats constantly—stepping into your various departments to help out or fill gaps, especially in the early phases of your business. Generally, this means working far more hours than you ever did in a traditional position.

But there are two other characteristics of entrepreneurship you need to consider in the context of your work. First, you’re the proprietor, so the harder you work, the more money you can make, leading many to work harder than they need to. And second, most entrepreneurs are passionate about their work, more than traditional employees, meaning it’s harder to tell when you’re working too hard.

Regardless of whether you’re conscious of the effects, working too hard can be detrimental to your physical and mental health, as well as your ability to lead the organization. It’s important to know when you’re overworked, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

If you’re in an entrepreneurial role, use these strategies to tell when you’re working too hard.

1. Notice how you transition between tasks.

Whenever you can, think critically about the way you transition between two tasks. Do you complete the first task, evaluate your next priority, and then move on? Or are you interrupted in the middle of one task and pulled to the next one?

If you’re work circumstances are balanced and healthy , at least half of your task transitions should look like the former. If partners, mentors, employees, emails and phone calls are constantly pulling you in different directions, it’s a sign that you’re working too hard.

2. Think of the last time you had time off.

This is an easy strategy to employ, and it should speak volumes about how hard you’re working. Think about the last, true day off you had, when you didn’t do any work at all. Was it a month ago? A year ago? Are you having difficulty remembering?

It’s important to take occasional days off for your mental health. If you aren’t taking any, you’re overworking yourself. Some organizations see limited vacation days as a point of pride, but doing so can have devastating long-term consequences. Don’t burn yourself out.

3. Take inventory of your simple mistakes.

Fatigue can set in without you being explicitly conscious of it. For example, if you work long hours every day, including weekends, for a few weeks straight, you might feel okay but your mind and body will be bearing the brunt of the damage. As a result, you’ll find yourself making more simple mistakes -- saying the wrong word and not realizing it, forgetting tasks, or other similarly innocuous slip-ups. On the surface, these may seem harmless, but they can convey a great deal about your mental state. If you notice them increasing over time, it is an indication of being overworked.

4. Consider your punctuality.

How often are you on time for events? When you schedule a staff meeting, are you the last one to arrive? When you tell your family you’ll be home by seven, do they believe you? Some people are naturally more punctual than others, but if your level of punctuality has actively fallen over the past few months and years, it’s a sign that your schedule is overloaded.

5. Ask your friends and family.

Most entrepreneurs are so close to their business and so involved in their work that it’s virtually impossible for them to see how much it’s truly affecting their life. Your friends and family, however, are witnesses to how hard you’ve been working and how your life has changed since you took on that role. Ask them if they honestly think you’re working too hard. Listen to how they feel about your schedule and commitments, and if they think you could benefit by dialing yourself down.

Once you’ve determined that you are, in fact, overworking yourself, there are a few possible actions you can take:

Step back. Don’t interfere with things unless you absolutely have to. Don’t make extra work for yourself unnecessarily.

Take a vacation. Clear your head by taking a break for a week or so. Your business will survive, trust me.

Delegate more. If you have too much on your plate, delegate to your existing employees or hire someone new.

Adjust your hours. Go in one fewer day a week, or decrease the hours you work. Remember, you’re the boss!

Even if working is fun for you, too much work is always a bad thing. Keep your life in balance, and both you and your business will remain healthier.

