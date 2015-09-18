Ice Cream

Pizza Ice Cream Is Now a Thing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pizza Ice Cream Is Now a Thing
Image credit: Coolhaus | Instagram
Reporter
2 min read

Most people enjoy pizza by the slice. Now, you can eat it by the scoop.

Quirky ice cream company Coolhaus recently debuted a pizza-flavored ice cream, currently served in its two Southern California storefronts and Los Angeles-based trucks, reports Vice. The chain, which has previously scooped savory flavors like Fried Chicken & Waffles and Cream Cheese & Rye, says the ice cream uses a mascarpone and olive oil base, adding in sun-dried tomato, fresh basil and salt.

Coolhaus CEO Natasha Case told Vice that the flavor is already a hit, with customers unable to resist trying the outlandish flavor. And yes, she says, it actually tastes like pizza -- but without directly mimicking the distinct flavor of a dollar slice.

Related: Is Burger King Bringing a Burger With Black Buns to the U.S.?

If you like your pizza piping hot, you might opt for other Coolhaus flavors in the works. Case says the company is currently developing a lineup of breakfast-inspired flavors.

Case and co-founder Freya Estrella began selling quirky, architecturally-influenced ice cream sandwiches out of a second-hand postal van in 2009. Today, Coolhaus operates two storefronts and 10 mobile ice cream trucks, published a cookbook and sells treats at more than 4,000 gourmet markets across the U.S.

Related: How the Coolhaus Founder Stayed Chill as One Food Truck Became a Frozen Treat Empire

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ice Cream

Why Phil Mickelson Just Invested in Frozen Yogurt-Making Robots

Ice Cream

Here's Where You Can Score the Best Deals on National Ice Cream Day

Ice Cream

Pizza Ice Cream Is Now a Thing