Pizza Ice Cream Is Now a Thing

Most people enjoy pizza by the slice. Now, you can eat it by the scoop.

Quirky ice cream company Coolhaus recently debuted a pizza-flavored ice cream, currently served in its two Southern California storefronts and Los Angeles-based trucks, reports Vice. The chain, which has previously scooped savory flavors like Fried Chicken & Waffles and Cream Cheese & Rye, says the ice cream uses a mascarpone and olive oil base, adding in sun-dried tomato, fresh basil and salt.

Coolhaus CEO Natasha Case told Vice that the flavor is already a hit, with customers unable to resist trying the outlandish flavor. And yes, she says, it actually tastes like pizza -- but without directly mimicking the distinct flavor of a dollar slice.

If you like your pizza piping hot, you might opt for other Coolhaus flavors in the works. Case says the company is currently developing a lineup of breakfast-inspired flavors.

Case and co-founder Freya Estrella began selling quirky, architecturally-influenced ice cream sandwiches out of a second-hand postal van in 2009. Today, Coolhaus operates two storefronts and 10 mobile ice cream trucks, published a cookbook and sells treats at more than 4,000 gourmet markets across the U.S.

