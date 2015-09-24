The 10 Questions Customers Demand Your Content Answer

September 24, 2015 5 min read

Conversions don’t happen just because you put up a landing page.

You must incorporate the right visual elements, written copy and conversion optimization to create a well-rounded, high-converting page. It takes time, skill and resources to execute effectively.

When I’evaluating the power of a landing page, I use a set of basic questions. By answering these questions, I can clearly see if the content of my landing page is weak or lacking in any way.

1. Who is the ideal consumer for this offer?

High-converting landing pages are always hyper-targeted to an ideal customer. Generic copywriting doesn’t connect with readers, and you’ll find people bouncing away as quickly as they came. To identify this customer, you need to understand some basic information:

Demographics - Age, gender, career path.

Psychological Drivers - Common challenges, business goals, reasons for purchasing your product.

Behaviors - Where they search online, social networks, groups they join, where they purchase, what stores they use, what type of device they use.

2. What makes this offer better than others?

There are countless products out there on the market today. Chances are, you aren’t the only provider of your product or service. You need a clear, compelling value proposition. I really enjoy the points that ConversionXL made regarding a solid USP:

Follow these guidelines and you’ll be well on your way to a clear, compelling selling proposition.

3. How does it serve the reader’s self-interest?

People want to know how and why something will benefit them before they make an investment. Generally speaking, they don’t care about all your fancy features or how much you care about the product.

They care about their own self-interest, not your product.



(source)

Stop talking in vague, pie-in-the-sky verbiage and deliver concise words that communicate how your product will serve them.

4. Has someone else received value from the conversion?

Consumers feel more comfortable with a purchase when they’ve seen a record of previously happy customers. That’s why online reviews are so important for local companies.

But it’s not just reviews that solidify your authority. Social proof, testimonials, case studies and videos are other ways that you can showcase the value that you’ve brought to others. Make sure to include multiple versions of this proof in order to achieve the highest conversion rate possible.

5. Does the information calm common fears and objections?

Consumers often face many doubts and fears when it comes to making a purchase - especially if it’s a significant cost investment.

I’ve found that these hesitations often stem from a few different causes, including:

A lack of reassuring, credible testimonials and reviews.

Missing information regarding the product (specs, delivery, cost, etc.).

Shoddy landing page design that seems outdated and unprofessional.

6. What specific results can I expect from this offer?

People aren’t compelled by vague generalizations.

“This product can bring an amazing increase in sales!”

That statement may elicit a small reaction, but it won’t compel people to action. On the other hand, something specific can draw someone out from the debating stage into the purchasing stage:

“This product has been shown to increase sales by 14.23% in the first 60 days!”

7. What are the key benefits of investing in this offer?

Entrepreneurs spend way too much time talking about their product’s features. It’s understandable -- you’re proud of the offering you’ve created.

But remember: a consumer wants to know how it will benefit them.



(source)

The nuts and bolts of how that happens don’t matter so much. Try to position your copy from the viewpoint of the customer.

They may not care that your dedicated server means a faster system than competitors. But they will care that choosing you means gaining 2x as much time in the day.

It’s all about positioning.

8. Does the copy resonate with my target market?

This is a bit more high-level, but you should always look over the completed copy from the view of your customer. In fact, if you can find an ideal customer to give you feedback, that’d be even better.

The more you know about what resonates with them, and the more you can take action on this insight, the higher your conversions will be.

9. What action should be taken next?

Every landing page needs a clear call-to-action. Without it, people will just exit the page without knowing what to do. Tell the reader exactly what to do. Trust me, they need your direction.

Make it clear, and make it bold.

10. Why should I listen and take the next step?

Ultimately, all content on the page should speak to the why. If you’re not communicating this element clearly, you won’t make conversions.

People need to feel engaged, compelled and motivated to action. And it’s up to you and your content to make that happen.

How does your landing pages measure up? Do these questions reveal major gaps in the effectiveness of your landing page? If so, it’s time take the necessary steps to drive better landing page optimization.

