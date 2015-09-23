My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York
Image credit: Jeffrey Bruno | Wikipedia
Pope Francis
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

When the Pope comes to town, it’s anything but business as usual. Just ask Apple.

The tech giant is warning New Yorkers who pre-ordered iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models that they might not get their shiny, new wares on time due to Pontifice Francisco’s visit. Heaven forbid. Official iPhone launch day, which is this Friday, Sept. 25, could shape up to be as much of a nightmare in New York City for Apple as it will be for traffic cops there.

Related: The 7 Management Lessons of Pope Francis

To head off frustration, Apple is emailing customers who might be impacted by shipping delays stemming from Pope Francis’s arrival. News of the potential delivery delay went viral after Gawker senior writer and Brooklyn dweller Sam Biddle posted a screenshot of an email he received from Apple on Twitter yesterday. 

Biddle later tweeted:

Related: Watch This Business Owner Risk Arrest to Get His Product Into the Hands of a 'Celebrity'

If Friday’s deliveries are divinely foiled by traffic snarls and security precautions, all hope is not lost, Apple early adopters. There’s always Saturday, when Tim Cook and company say Apple will deliver to “most locations.” If you’re in an affected area, be on the lookout for a heads-up email from Apple, FedEx or UPS.

New York City isn’t the only major U.S. metropolis where people might not get their iPhones because of the pontiff. Customers in Philadelphia might also feel the papal burn. If you live outside of either city and you pre-ordered your Apple goodies, allelujah, you should be one happy camper come this Friday. We’re sure we’ll hear all about your new iPhones on Twitter for TGIF, commemorative papal emojis included.

To track the Pope’s whereabouts during his historic visit, check out his full itinerary.   

Related: Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple TV+ Subscribers Can Expect Ad-free Original Shows and Movies This Fall

Apple

Apple to Launch a Credit Card This Summer

Apple

Apple Reportedly 'Racing' to Get HBO and Showtime on Its Streaming Service