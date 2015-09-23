The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York

September 23, 2015 2 min read

When the Pope comes to town, it’s anything but business as usual. Just ask Apple.

The tech giant is warning New Yorkers who pre-ordered iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models that they might not get their shiny, new wares on time due to Pontifice Francisco’s visit. Heaven forbid. Official iPhone launch day, which is this Friday, Sept. 25, could shape up to be as much of a nightmare in New York City for Apple as it will be for traffic cops there.

Related: The 7 Management Lessons of Pope Francis

To head off frustration, Apple is emailing customers who might be impacted by shipping delays stemming from Pope Francis’s arrival. News of the potential delivery delay went viral after Gawker senior writer and Brooklyn dweller Sam Biddle posted a screenshot of an email he received from Apple on Twitter yesterday.

Biddle later tweeted:

The Pope Stole My iPhone — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) September 22, 2015

Related: Watch This Business Owner Risk Arrest to Get His Product Into the Hands of a 'Celebrity'

If Friday’s deliveries are divinely foiled by traffic snarls and security precautions, all hope is not lost, Apple early adopters. There’s always Saturday, when Tim Cook and company say Apple will deliver to “most locations.” If you’re in an affected area, be on the lookout for a heads-up email from Apple, FedEx or UPS.

New York City isn’t the only major U.S. metropolis where people might not get their iPhones because of the pontiff. Customers in Philadelphia might also feel the papal burn. If you live outside of either city and you pre-ordered your Apple goodies, allelujah, you should be one happy camper come this Friday. We’re sure we’ll hear all about your new iPhones on Twitter for TGIF, commemorative papal emojis included.

To track the Pope’s whereabouts during his historic visit, check out his full itinerary.

Related: Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits