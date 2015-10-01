How the Power of Optimism Helped Build a World-Renowned Brand

October 1, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



It seems like people are labeled as either a pessimist or an optimist.

But I think the truth is we all have moments of both ends of the spectrum throughout life.

When things are looking good, it’s easy to be optimistic.

When things are looking bad, it’s easy to be “realistic” which can easily become pessimistic.

But is there value is always assuming the viewpoint of an optimist?

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness says yes.

Bert Jacobs is the co-founder (along with his brother John) of the internationally recognized lifestyle brand Life Is Good.

If you’ve walked through a major airport anytime in the past few years you’ve probably seen their Tshirts with a smiling stick figure man on them.

It turns out that this brand started out very humbly, barely making any profit for 5 years.

But then the right blend of idea and authenticity struck the brothers and what started out as Tshirts has become a million dollar business and symbol of hope for good things.

It was joy for me to interview Bert in my studio and get a solid dose of optimism, along with his 20+ years of business experience.

Whether you consider yourself an optimist or pessimist, you can’t finish listening to this interview without feeling better in Episode 230 with Bert Jacobs.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

Some questions I ask:

What kept you going for 5 years in business without making hardly any profit?

What’s your advice to someone starting a Tshirt line?

In this episode, you will learn: