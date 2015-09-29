10 Steps to Selling Your Product on Amazon (Infographic)

September 29, 2015 2 min read

If you’re starting a new company, you want to make sure that your product gets in front of as many interested potential customers as you can. One way to make that possible is to make it available on Amazon, which gets an influx of about 75,000 new products each day.

The process, as outlined in an infographic from new product development firm Idea Buyer, takes 10 simple steps. Start by figuring out how many units of your product you intend to sell, and connect with with GS1, an organization that provides barcodes to retailers and businesses, to get a UAN or EPC barcode. Once you have your barcode and your self-created stock keep unit (SKU) that helps you monitor your inventory, you then choose your Amazon category and make sure you meet any attendant requirements like photos to go with your listing on the site.

Related: 5 Myths About Selling on Amazon

You have to provide the basics like a brief company description and a product description with distinguishing features like what materials it is made of. You should also include the dimensions of the product, the shipping weight and where domestically and internationally you are able to send it. Also decide whether you want Amazon to take care of the shipping logistics.

For more information about how to get the best images of your product and how to figure out pricing for things like shipping costs and referral fees, check out the infographic below.

Related: Could a $50 Tablet This Holiday Season Help Salvage Amazon's Struggling Hardware Division?