Bankruptcy

American Apparel Files for Bankruptcy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
American Apparel Files for Bankruptcy
Image credit: Susan Montgomery | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

After months of warning investors that its sales and cash were dwindling, American Apparel has   filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, the latest drama befalling a retailer trying to rebound since the ousting last year of its founder and former CEO Dov Charney.

American Apparel in August had reported that sales for its second quarter fell 17.2%, continuing a downward spiral in the last several years that has severely drained its coffers.

The clothing manufacturer, famed for its once semi-pornographic ads and emphasis on making its products in its Los Angeles, has also been feuding with the controversial Charney, spending millions on litigation to fight the executive, whom American Apparel ousted in December.
 
American Apparel, which said business would continue without interruption during its restructuring, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. American Apparel’s plan calls for restructuring its debt, and creditors will provide $70 million in new capital, as well as a $90 million bankruptcy loan to keep it going.
 
“This restructuring will enable American Apparel to become a stronger, more vibrant company. By improving our financial footing, we will be able to refocus our business efforts on the execution of our turnaround strategy,” said Paula Schneider, American Apparel’s Chief Executive Officer in a statement.
 
The result of the restructuring will be to reduce American Apparel’s debt load by replacing $200 million of its bonds in exchange for equity interests in the reorganized company. The agreement will reduce its $300 million debt to no more than $135 million, and annual interest expense by $20 million.
 
Since taking the helm earlier this year, Schneider has been trying to fix American Apparel, announcing a plan in June to get the once iconic retailer’s sales up to $1 billion at some point, toning down the company’s notoriously raunchy ad campaigns, and streamline its retail footprint to focus on fewer markets but go deeper, rather than have a few stores in countless markets.
 
American Apparel ousted Charney last year after a series of allegations of improper behavior, accusations he has in the past denied. He has since filed several lawsuits against American Apparel, alleging defamation in one.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bankruptcy

6 Steps Resilient Entrepreneurs Take to Rebound From Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Bankruptcy

The Fates of 21 Retailers Who Filed Chapter 11