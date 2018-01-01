Phil Wahba joined Reuters in 2008 and has covered the exchanges, equity capital markets (IPOs), corporate bankruptcies and now covers retailers such as department stores and booksellers
Staples
How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger
The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
Target
Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice
The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Staples
Staples to Turn Parts of Some Stores Into Office Space
The move is just the latest by a big box retailer looking to find new uses for store space at a time more shopping is moving online.
CEO Pay
Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis
They still received nearly $14 million each.
Starbucks
Starbucks' New Prepaid Card Lets Customers Earn Awards Anywhere
The prepaid card will be available later this year and usable at any retail locations that accept Visa.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger
More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
Acquisitions
Why the Owner of Saks Fifth Avenue Is Buying Gilt
The acquisition is principally aimed at turning the discount Saks Off Fifth chain into an ecommerce powerhouse.
Chipotle
New E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Chipotle
The burrito chain just can't catch a break.
Amazon
As Amazon Prime Becomes More Popular, the Threat to Walmart, Target Grows
The service currently has almost 41 million members, according to a new survey.
Bankruptcy
American Apparel Files for Bankruptcy
The company has been trying to rebound since the ousting of its founder and former CEO Dov Charney.
American Apparel
American Apparel Issues Dire Warning to Shareholders
The embattled retailer warned investors could face 'substantial or total losses' of their investments.
Hackers
Starbucks Denies Reports Its Mobile App Was Hacked
The coffee chain denied reports that said cyber-criminals had used its mobile payments app to siphon money from its customers.
Loyalty Programs
Big Brands Form Mega Customer Loyalty Program
With participants including Macy's, Rite Aid and more, the coalition could shake up traditional rewards programs in the U.S.
Leadership
Can Target's New CEO Re-Energize the Big Retailer?
A detailed look at Brian Cornell's new approach to a process-heavy company.
Shipping
UPS Slammed By a Different Holiday Season Mess-Up
The shipping company cuts its profit forecast, blaming the cost of extra measures it took to ensure deliveries were on time during the 2014 holiday season, and hinted it would start charging retailers more.