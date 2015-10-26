My Queue

Ready For Anything

Steve Hindy of Brooklyn Brewery: Be Calm and Do the Work (Podcast)

Steve Hindy of Brooklyn Brewery: Be Calm and Do the Work (Podcast)
Image credit: Laura Entis
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Listen to Ready For Anything podcast Episode 4, with Linda Lacina and Steve Hindy with the audio player below.

While entrepreneurs are comfortable with risk, Steve Hindy is more comfortable than most. A former war correspondent, he’s lived in areas where missiles narrowly missed his home and faced machine gun fire to his front door. As the founder of the Brooklyn Brewery, he faces tough situations of a different sort, employing the tactics that have worked for him since the start: Be calm and do the work. “If you promote that moment of peace, the solutions will come,” he says. Sometimes these fixes come from others, but they can also come from within, as you surprise yourself with capabilities you didn't know you had. As Hindy reminds us, calm creates the space to think carefully and creatively.

Listen to this engaging chat with Hindy as he explains the importance of recognizing real emergencies, what entrepreneurs have in common with war correspondents, and why he thinks The Martian is the best business book anyone could read.

Related: The Story Behind Brooklyn Brewery’s Iconic Label

