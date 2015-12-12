How This Speed-Focused Delivery Service Is Quickly Making a Name for Itself

December 12, 2015 2 min read

Speed. That was the driving force behind restaurant delivery service Dashed. When CEO Phil Dumontet started the Boston-based company in 2009, he wanted it to be the fastest in the industry. It has largely achieved that goal.

Revenue is up 140 percent since 2011, the company says. A key factor: diversifying delivery methods, with roughly a quarter of all deliveries handled via bicycle, scooter or smart car.

“We can zip around traffic, park in commercial spots and be much more nimble with our fleet,” Dumontet says, adding that proprietary mapping technology enables drivers to find the fastest routes between stops.

To keep drivers engaged (deliveries can get boring by the end of an eight-hour shift), Dashed has set up a leader board that rewards drivers in each transport category for the fastest times every day. Rewards ranging from cash to medals are given out at the end of every week.

Beyond implementing this incentive system, management philosophy has remained relatively unchanged since the beginning -- a move by design. Even the recent rollout of driver ratings was done quietly, so it wouldn’t detract from the company’s primary mission. Says Dumontet: “We want it so when customers think about Dashed, they think about one thing and one thing only: speed and fast delivery.”