Online Business

4 Essentials for Achieving the Entrepreneurial Dream

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Essentials for Achieving the Entrepreneurial Dream
Image credit: Jay Meistrich
Working lunch overlooking rice fields in Ubud.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Connector
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lifestyle entrepreneurs are truly living the dream. They work, make money and thrive online. Most do not have an established physical location (beyond a couch, coffee shop or occasional home office), and they certainly don’t need one to succeed. A lifestyle entrepreneur just needs two tools: a laptop and a reliable Wi-Fi connection.

Of course, you need other entrepreneurial basics, too, like fantastic ideas, skills, and a jack-of-all-trades mentality. However, does it really matter where you do business, as long as it gets done?

Around 2.5 billion people go online every day, and by 2020 that figure will double, according to tech writer Kimanzi Constable. The Internet is a nearly endless source of potential customers and clients for entrepreneurs. Already, there are many lifestyle entrepreneurs, but few are maximizing their potential in this realm (and there are probably many more who haven’t yet figured out this alluring lifestyle).

Related: Lifestyle Entrepreneurship Is the Ultimate in Work-Life Balance

Some entrepreneurs have figured out how to legally and ethically work the system, and are enjoying some choice perks. For example, moving to another country with much lower cost of living, scoring that foreign income exemption and maybe living a dream of working beach-side is very possible for some lifestyle entrepreneurs. Should they need to consult “in person” with a client or investor, video conferencing or a phone call usually suffices.

However, it isn’t easy to become a lifestyle entrepreneur, but it is possible for many. If this sounds like the right track for you, start by choosing the best, profitable demographic. This isn’t a plea to choose a niche, because that is not always a necessity. It is better to have a specific idea rather than a specific niche. To make money, your target audience has to have money (I've tried the broke route and it's a long one). If you have a great idea, but your target audience can’t afford it, it’s a long road ahead that won't make money for a while. In my opinion, income generation potential is a key metric that you should make sure is present.

Here are four more steps to becoming the ultimate lifestyle entrepreneur:

1. Start from the ground up.

Your website should be the beginning, but it is never complete. Don’t over-invest in this arena. Instead, build a thriving online presence, work towards an emergency fund, engage with your audience, and seek out tools that can help your business grow.

2. Study what works.

Keep in mind that what works for others may not work for you. Figuring out what works for your business and you will involve research, trial and error. Testing is your friend, and failure can be a great teacher.

Once you’ve achieved some success, evaluate it. Could it be made even better? Don’t let the white noise overwhelm you, but do acknowledge, evaluate your business and grow it.

3. Grow your audience.

The more exposure you get, the faster your audience will grow. Seek out different means, such as being a guest on a podcast, on other blogs or on authority sites. This will grow your lifestyle business daily.

Related: 6 Steps to Becoming a Lifestyle Entrepreneur

4. Charge what you're worth.

Many entrepreneurs accept less-than-great pay to gain experience or exposure. This can be a savvy move in the beginning, but do not be guilted into staying with a client because they gave you a shot. Charge what you're worth, and realize that will steadily get higher as you gain more experience.

Being a lifestyle entrepreneur is likely more achievable than you think. However, it is not the best fit for everyone. Before even pursuing this track, make sure you’re the type of entrepreneur cut out for such a lifestyle, because otherwise you will stumble with every step.

Related: The No. 1 Quality You Need to Grow Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Online Business

Rafael Romis Says This Is the No. 1 Mistake That Online Businesses Make

Online Business

3 Simple but Effective Strategies to Create Consistent Income Online

Online Business

Supreme Court Gives States OK to Collect Sales Taxes on Online Sales