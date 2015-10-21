Great Achievements

Great Achievements: An Intriguing IPO Filing and an Exciting Incentive

Image credit: Winni Wintermeyer
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's a look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

A promising innovation
This week, Tesla Motors unveiled a new auto steer and park system for Tesla cars that were built after September 2014. It is now available in the US, and is coming next week for drivers in Europe and Asia. The feature is still in beta and CEO Elon Musk reminded customers eager for the self-driving technology that they’d need to keep their hands on the wheel -- for now.
Read more: Tesla Unveils Autopilot System -- But Don't Let Go of the Wheel Just Yet

An exciting new direction
GoPro, the San Mateo, Calif-based makers of HD, wearable cameras designed to be durable in the most extreme situations, announced an initiative this week to set aside $5 million dollars annually to reward GoPro users with the most innovative and striking content. Users can submit their work as many times as they like, and can be paid up to $500 for photos, $1,000 for video footage and $5,000 for edited video. The company is worth $3.8 billion.
Read more: GoPro Is Giving Away $5 Million a Year to Content Creators Who Produce Amazing Work

An intriguing IPO
Last week, six-year-old mobile payment startup Square publicly filed the documents needed for a proposed initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol SQ – though the company is not sharing news yet about the number of shares and price range for the IPO saying in the on the company's news site that those figures haven’t been determined. The IPO filing announcement comes a week after Square's co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey took on the gig of permanent CEO at Twitter, returning full-time to the troubled company he co-founded. 
Read more: Square Finally Files for an IPO

Got a great achievement to share? Email us at nzipkin@entrepreneur.com and you might be included in a future roundup. 

