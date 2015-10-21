Great Achievements: An Intriguing IPO Filing and an Exciting Incentive

October 21, 2015 2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's a look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

A promising innovation

This week, Tesla Motors unveiled a new auto steer and park system for Tesla cars that were built after September 2014. It is now available in the US, and is coming next week for drivers in Europe and Asia. The feature is still in beta and CEO Elon Musk reminded customers eager for the self-driving technology that they’d need to keep their hands on the wheel -- for now.

An exciting new direction

GoPro, the San Mateo, Calif-based makers of HD, wearable cameras designed to be durable in the most extreme situations, announced an initiative this week to set aside $5 million dollars annually to reward GoPro users with the most innovative and striking content. Users can submit their work as many times as they like, and can be paid up to $500 for photos, $1,000 for video footage and $5,000 for edited video. The company is worth $3.8 billion.

An intriguing IPO

Last week, six-year-old mobile payment startup Square publicly filed the documents needed for a proposed initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol SQ – though the company is not sharing news yet about the number of shares and price range for the IPO saying in the on the company's news site that those figures haven’t been determined. The IPO filing announcement comes a week after Square's co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey took on the gig of permanent CEO at Twitter, returning full-time to the troubled company he co-founded.

