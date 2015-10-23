The Internet Of Things In Your Home: LG SmartThingQ Sensor

October 23, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LG connects home appliances to the Internet with its new SmartThinQ Sensor. The circular device that can be attached to any home appliance collects and communicates data through the SmartThinQ app. Attach this device to anything from your washing machine to your refrigerator. But what do you really want to know about your fridge? How about how many times the refrigerator door has been opened or when a particular food item inside the refrigerator is about to expire? SmartThinQ can actually send expiry notifications. And, connecting the SmartThingQ Sensor to other appliances like an air conditioner allows you to control the appliance remotely through the SmartThinQ app. The SmartThinQ Sensor is a simple way to bring the Internet of Things into your home.