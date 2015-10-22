Parenting

8 Entrepreneurial Skills You Should Teach Your Kids (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
8 Entrepreneurial Skills You Should Teach Your Kids (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Children are told many things on a daily basis. Too many. Sit up straight. Chew with your mouth closed. Say “please” and “thank you.” Often, they’re so busy listening to the boss, or facing the consequences for not, that they don’t learn to be their own boss.

If you think your kids aren’t fantasizing about calling the shots for once, you’re dreaming. The sweet independence of being your own boss is what entrepreneurship is all about. That’s why kids and entrepreneurialism are such an excellent match. It practically comes natural to them.

Related: These High-School Students Found a Way to Make Any Headphones Wireless

But, like learning to tie their shoes or to ride a bike, when it comes to fostering your children’s entrepreneurial spirit, they’ll need a guiding nudge here and there from you. From coaching them to see obstacles as opportunities, to -- sorry, kids -- making them stick to their chores, from letting them play (aka learn) to their hearts’ content, to encouraging them to voice their opinions, there are lots of things you can do to get your kiddos on their autonomous way. Who knows? Like my mother-in-law, you could one day end up calling them boss.

To help you help yours, here’s an adorably illustrated list of eight key entrepreneurial skills you can teach your little ones, while they’re still little enough to listen to you. This infographic comes to us by way of Pumpic, a Tel Aviv-based startup that makes smartphone-monitoring apps for bosses, er, parents.

Click to Enlarge+
8 Entrepreneurial Skills You Should Teach Your Kids (Infographic)

Related: This New Comic Book Teaches Entrepreneurship to Kids as Young as 8

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

4 Tips for the Single Working Mom

Parenting

10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills

Parenting

8 Productivity Tips for Entrepreneurs With Kids Waiting for Them to Get Home