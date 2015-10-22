Artificial Intelligence

Meet the Chatty Robot That Acts as a Smartphone

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Meet the Chatty Robot That Acts as a Smartphone
Image credit: RoBoHon
RoBoHon
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

With smartphones becoming ever more elaborate, one might think that there's little left to surprise users. But Japan's Sharp Corporation have brought us RoBoHoN, a robot smartphone that employs facial recognition and a two-inch touchscreen embedded in its back for making calls, sending texts, and surfing the web.

It was displayed at the recent CEATEC technology show on the outskirts of Tokyo.

Shaped like a humanoid communication robot, RoBoHoN is 19 centimeters tall and weighs around 390 grams. In addition to its smartphone functions, RoBoHoN can also dance and talk with people.

"We wanted to make a phone that felt closer to a user's life than the normal telephone. That idea led us to this humanoid robot phone," said Sharp representative Kuniyuki Maruyama.

The robot is also programmed to learn from interacting with users and thus become smarter, by accumulating users' data in its cloud system.

"Because the robot will learn about the user through the daily life they share together, I think it will offer people a much happier life," said Maruyama.

To answer a phone call, users must press the button on the robot's back screen and hold it to their cheek. The speaker is placed inside the robot's mouth.

Visitors to CEATEC were impressed. "It is capable of various things, such as responding to your speech. There are many kinds of way to use it. I think this is really a new idea that we have never seen before," said Naigi.

"I saw it on Twitter first, and then came to see the real thing. It's smaller than I thought and it's really cute," added Miwako Tang.

RoBoHoN can also project images onto any surface from short distances with its in-built forehead projector and even call a cab for its user.

Sharp says the robot phone is expected to be available in Japan in the first half of 2016.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Artificial Intelligence

Warner Bros. Will Use AI to Help Make Decisions on Movie Releases

Artificial Intelligence

Technologists Are Creating Artificial Intelligence to Help Us Tap Into Our Humanity. Here's How (and Why).

Artificial Intelligence

How Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence Are Helping Entrepreneurs Create a Better Customer Experience