The Executive Selection: Shoes Make The Man

October 31, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You can judge a man by his shoes... so thinking feet first is completely okay in our books!

For your hours on the clock, invest in a quality classic black shoe. We like Doucal’s of Italy for their handmade better leathers selection that fit comfortably. (Remember: there’s no point wearing a good suit with bad footwear.)

When you’re off the clock, look for strong wear and tear in basic blacks and browns- you’ll want to check out To Boot New York. They’ve got a variety of styles and shades that last, and they only get better looking with age.