Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America
Image credit: Tupungato | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Urban Outfitters on Wednesday said that it will end on-call shifts for employees at all of its North America stores, three weeks after promising to discontinue the controversial practice at its New York locations.

The move will be made across its portfolio of stores, which include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People. Between these three nameplates, the company operates 518 stores in North America and employs 23,000 people.

Urban became the subject of some criticism following its initial announcement, as several other retailers who have recently made similar promises extended their pledges nationwide. According to a source close to the matter, Urban's change had been in the works before the company received a letter from New York's attorney general in the spring.

"We are always looking for ways to improve, and as such we have decided to end on-call scheduling for all [Urban] brand associates throughout North America," the company said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing to find ways to better fulfill our mission of providing fashion and lifestyle essentials to our dedicated customers." 

Since New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman opened an inquiry into 13 major retail chains in April, six others have responded that they will stop scheduling workers for on-call shifts.

These types of hours help retailers save money by making last-minute staffing decisions based on demand, but make it difficult for employees to plan for child care or schedule hours at another job.

Gap in August said that it would end on-call shifts at all of its stores, following similar decisions by Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria's Secret. Victoria's Secret's sister company Bath & Body Works followed its lead with a similar announcement last month.

More recently, J.Crew said last week that it would end on-call shifts nationwide and provide one week of advance notice about schedules to employees at all New York store locations.

"This agreement is the latest in an ongoing inquiry into the practice of on-call scheduling and is the sixth agreement we have reached with a major retailer this year," Schneiderman said in a statement at the time.

Earlier this month, Urban Outfitters came under fire over media reports that said it was asking salaried employees to volunteer to work at its fulfillment centers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Urban Outfitters

Why Urban Outfitters Just Bought a Pizza Chain

Urban Outfitters

Why There's Nothing Outrageous About Urban Outfitters' Request for 'Free Work'

Marketing Mistakes

Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints