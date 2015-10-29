Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America

Urban became the subject of some criticism following its initial announcement, as several other retailers who have recently made similar promises extended their pledges nationwide. According to a source close to the matter, Urban's change had been in the works before the company received a letter from New York's attorney general in the spring.

"We are always looking for ways to improve, and as such we have decided to end on-call scheduling for all [Urban] brand associates throughout North America," the company said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing to find ways to better fulfill our mission of providing fashion and lifestyle essentials to our dedicated customers."

Since New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman opened an inquiry into 13 major retail chains in April, six others have responded that they will stop scheduling workers for on-call shifts.

These types of hours help retailers save money by making last-minute staffing decisions based on demand, but make it difficult for employees to plan for child care or schedule hours at another job.

Gap in August said that it would end on-call shifts at all of its stores, following similar decisions by Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria's Secret. Victoria's Secret's sister company Bath & Body Works followed its lead with a similar announcement last month.