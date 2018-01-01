Krystina Gustafson

Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day Was the Company's Biggest Sales Day Ever
The online retailer said Wednesday that the self-created holiday was its biggest sales day ever, with worldwide orders rising more than 60 percent compared with the previous Prime Day. In the U.S., orders rose by more than 50 percent.
Online Retail
How These 2 Businesses are Disrupting Online Retail With Fewer Choices
These companies are attracting more customers by making decisions for them.
Toys; Games
This Industry Just Had an Incredible Year
Jedi warriors, genetically modified dinosaurs and a gang of rescue pups helped the toy industry deliver its most robust growth figures in more than a decade.
Retail
Why Retailers Are Losing $1.75 Trillion
Shipping costs aren't the only thing weighing retailers' digital profits.
Black Friday
The 2015 Black Friday Schedule: Which Stores Open When
This chart will give you the details you need.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America
The change will affect the chain's 23,000 employees.
Ready for Anything
How Retailers Are Adjusting Their Playbooks to Get Your Cash
Whether it's a short-term strategy such as better-targeted emails, or a long-term bet on delivering better customer service to shoppers, here's how retailers aim to be less focused on price slashing.
Ready for Anything
Smart Kegs to Mobile: What to Watch in Retail
Key takeaways from this week's National Retail Federation's show.
Predictions 2015
5 Trends That Will Shape Retail in 2015
Retailers in 2014 worked harder than ever to fuse their physical and online stores. Here's what's in store for 2015.
Holiday Sales
Shoppers Skeptical of Black Friday Deals
Tired of retailers flooding your inbox with promises of big deals? You're not the only one.
Holiday Shopping
What's in Store for Christmas? Depends Who You Ask.
As retail experts begin to unwrap their holiday forecasts, the shaky economic recovery is delivering some mixed signals.
Ready for Anything
'Frozen' Gives Licensed Toy Sales a Boost
Licensed toys from Disney and Pixar are a bright spot in the overall toy category, which saw a 1-percent sales decline in 2013.
Mobile
Are Retailers Missing Out on Mobile?
By the end of the year, $1.5 trillion worth of in-store sales could be influenced by mobile devices.
Starting a Business
JCPenney to Cut 2,000 Jobs, Close 33 Stores
The struggling department store announced it is closing 33 underperforming locations as it looks to cut costs.
Starting a Business
Wal-Mart to Open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
The world's largest retailer will be opening its doors two hours earlier than last year and will also offer a limited number of Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving morning.