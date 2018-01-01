Krystina Gustafson

Krystina Gustafson

Content Editor for CNBC

More From Krystina Gustafson

Amazon's Prime Day Was the Company's Biggest Sales Day Ever
Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day Was the Company's Biggest Sales Day Ever

The online retailer said Wednesday that the self-created holiday was its biggest sales day ever, with worldwide orders rising more than 60 percent compared with the previous Prime Day. In the U.S., orders rose by more than 50 percent.
6 min read
How These 2 Businesses are Disrupting Online Retail With Fewer Choices
Online Retail

How These 2 Businesses are Disrupting Online Retail With Fewer Choices

These companies are attracting more customers by making decisions for them.
8 min read
This Industry Just Had an Incredible Year
Toys; Games

This Industry Just Had an Incredible Year

Jedi warriors, genetically modified dinosaurs and a gang of rescue pups helped the toy industry deliver its most robust growth figures in more than a decade.
2 min read
Why Retailers Are Losing $1.75 Trillion
Retail

Why Retailers Are Losing $1.75 Trillion

Shipping costs aren't the only thing weighing retailers' digital profits.
4 min read
The 2015 Black Friday Schedule: Which Stores Open When
Black Friday

The 2015 Black Friday Schedule: Which Stores Open When

This chart will give you the details you need.
2 min read
Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America

The change will affect the chain's 23,000 employees.
2 min read
How Retailers Are Adjusting Their Playbooks to Get Your Cash
Ready for Anything

How Retailers Are Adjusting Their Playbooks to Get Your Cash

Whether it's a short-term strategy such as better-targeted emails, or a long-term bet on delivering better customer service to shoppers, here's how retailers aim to be less focused on price slashing.
4 min read
Smart Kegs to Mobile: What to Watch in Retail
Ready for Anything

Smart Kegs to Mobile: What to Watch in Retail

Key takeaways from this week's National Retail Federation's show.
6 min read
5 Trends That Will Shape Retail in 2015
Predictions 2015

5 Trends That Will Shape Retail in 2015

Retailers in 2014 worked harder than ever to fuse their physical and online stores. Here's what's in store for 2015.
6 min read
Shoppers Skeptical of Black Friday Deals
Holiday Sales

Shoppers Skeptical of Black Friday Deals

Tired of retailers flooding your inbox with promises of big deals? You're not the only one.
2 min read
What's in Store for Christmas? Depends Who You Ask.
Holiday Shopping

What's in Store for Christmas? Depends Who You Ask.

As retail experts begin to unwrap their holiday forecasts, the shaky economic recovery is delivering some mixed signals.
4 min read
'Frozen' Gives Licensed Toy Sales a Boost
Ready for Anything

'Frozen' Gives Licensed Toy Sales a Boost

Licensed toys from Disney and Pixar are a bright spot in the overall toy category, which saw a 1-percent sales decline in 2013.
2 min read
Are Retailers Missing Out on Mobile?
Mobile

Are Retailers Missing Out on Mobile?

By the end of the year, $1.5 trillion worth of in-store sales could be influenced by mobile devices.
3 min read
JCPenney to Cut 2,000 Jobs, Close 33 Stores
Starting a Business

JCPenney to Cut 2,000 Jobs, Close 33 Stores

The struggling department store announced it is closing 33 underperforming locations as it looks to cut costs.
1 min read
Wal-Mart to Open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Starting a Business

Wal-Mart to Open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

The world's largest retailer will be opening its doors two hours earlier than last year and will also offer a limited number of Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving morning.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.