You Can Get Better Job Candidates by Not Relying on These 3 Sources

November 3, 2015

Sources for job candidate are not all created equal. There are some talent pools out there that consistently give you rock-star employees, but others that only seem to lead to bad hires.

If you’re having trouble finding and keeping quality employees, maybe it’s time to take a closer look at what candidate sources you’re using. Here are three candidate sources that aren’t going to solve all your hiring needs and better options to turn to:

1. Poorly worded job listings.

Most of the time, the description you post online is a candidate’s first exposure to the position. Make sure you’re making a good impression. If your job descriptions are unclear or don’t accurately match the actual responsibilities of the position, you’re going to drive away quality talent.

The candidates that do apply may not be bad employees, but chances are they won’t have all the skills you really need. Interviewing and hiring these employees will drain resources and lead to high turnover. A few months down the road, you may find yourself posting again on the job boards.

The better option

Update the job description as soon as the position opens. The duties and required skills for a job evolve over time. What you needed five years ago, from a specific employee, might not be what you need today.

Before you write a job post, ask yourself what qualities successful employees with that title had in the past. When you include these skills and experiences, give examples of how and why they are required for the position.

For example, it’s not enough to say a candidate needs to be a team player. Explain what types of projects he or she would be working on with others and what part he or she would play on the team. This will ensure that both you and the applicants are on the same page about all aspects of the job.

2. Talent networks

Even if your company has been successful in hiring through its talent network in the past, that doesn’t mean it’s the best option out there. While the candidates who make up your talent network are extremely interested in working for your company, they only make up a small percentage of the actual talent out there.

The better option

Expand your talent network by incorporating social media. Just like job seekers who join your talent network, your followers are also interested in your company. However, many companies aren’t considering this network as a candidate source. The 2014 Social Recruiting survey of more than 1,800 recruiters and HR professionals found that 48 percent of respondents post job openings on Facebook and only 39 percent do so on Twitter.

By posting about your job openings on social media, your candidate pool grows exponentially. It brings the opportunity to your followers, rather than making them go out and search for your open positions.

3. Universities

As any hiring manager knows, having a college degree does not mean a candidate will be a great employee. A 2015 survey by Hart Research Associates found that 58 percent of employers surveyed believe colleges need to make improvements to better prepare graduates for success in entry-level positions.

Of course, there are positions that require a college diploma, but that doesn’t mean obtaining the degree taught a candidate how to be a good employee. Universities that don’t encourage students to participate in internships, complete long-term projects or develop communication skills are not going to turn out amazing job candidates.

The better option

Focus your recruiting efforts on universities that have given you great employees in the past. Research what programs or resources they have to help students prepare for their careers and decide if those experiences would be appropriate for your employees. You can also reach out to schools that do an exceptional job providing students with job skills through an internship program. This will help you create a dependable source of amazing employees.

What other candidate sources haven’t given you the types of employees you’re looking for and what are some better options? Share in the comments section below.

