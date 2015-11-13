Apology

5 Ways to Salvage Your Career After Losing Your Cool

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Ways to Salvage Your Career After Losing Your Cool
Image credit: pixabay.com
Contributor
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everyone, even in business settings, is prone to lapses of judgment. While we all aim to keep our composure in the workplace, no one is perfect. There may be days when our emotions get the best of us. Long hours in the office and stressful job demands can lead to burnout. During times like that, you may fire off an angry email or a hostile remark during a team meeting that you regret within seconds.

You cannot turn back the clock, but a mistake -- even a big one -- does not have to spell the end of your career. Contrary to popular perception, it is possible to regain trust and confidence after having made a catastrophic blunder. Follow these five steps to spare your reputation and repair the damage.

1. Accept full responsibility.

It’s wise not to blame someone else or make excuses for your own actions. You may feel that you have numerous reasons to be legitimately angry with other people or frustrated about your circumstances. However, your choices are still your choices. Pointing fingers doesn't do anyone any good. If you are honest and own up to your mistakes right away, you will earn the respect of others.

Related: 4 Ways to Defuse Your Anger Before It Blows Up Your Career

2. Offer a sincere apology.

It may seem that the damage is already done, but others may surprise you with how quickly they will forgive your actions. Acknowledge your indiscretion without trying to justify what provoked you. Refrain from saying anything negative about anyone else. The key to an effective apology is sincerity. Most people can see through a phony or half-hearted apology and will think you are disingenuous.

3. Listen without defending.

 My wise Granny Johnson used to say, “The more you stir it, the more it will stink.” When you make your apology, don’t belabor the point. Say what you have to say, then move on. If you try to justify, explain or defend yourself, you risk making the situation worse. Learn from your experience and move on. You can’t control how others react. At least you’ll know you did the right thing. If your apology is not accepted, you won’t improve the situation by getting defensive.

Related: Don't Get Stupid, Use Your Anger for Good

4. Ask what you can do.

After offering an apology, ask if there is anything you can to do make things better, then give others a chance to say what they need to say to resolve the situation. Your actions may have affected others in ways you did not realize, so listen without judgment. Do your best to remain open-minded and allow others to share their feelings.

5. Do what is necessary to make amends.

Even if you did irreversible damage (such as causing your company to lose a major account), you must salvage the situation as best you can. It may mean you spend a day, a week, or more making phone calls to individuals who were impacted by your mistake, or pay extra costs out of your own pocket. It may also require you to exhibit a degree of leadership beyond what your job has previously required of you. But if you are truly willing to commit the time and energy necessary to do what is right, no matter the personal cost, you increase your chances of salvaging your career.

Even the most successful people can’t avoid making mistakes. Every problem is an opportunity for personal growth. If you have said or done something you wish you could undo, use the situation as a powerful learning experience. Make it a turning point toward better actions and communication.

Related: The Power of an Apt Apology

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apology

What You Can Learn From This YouTube Star's Apology Debacle

Apology

3 Secrets to a Sincere Apology

Apology

Hillary Clinton and the Etiquette of Issuing a Proper Apology