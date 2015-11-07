What Successful Entrepreneurs Eat For Breakfast

November 7, 2015 1 min read

Success starts at sunrise. A healthy start to your day will only pay you back with rewards, and many of the world's most successful entrepreneurs stick by that rule. This infographic by Make It Cheaper reveals the morning meals and routines of some of the world's greatest entrepreneurial successes. While some opt for a slow-cooked homemade breakfast, others go for smoothies or even a Starbucks green tea. What might surprise you is that, not everyone starts their morning with meditation or a light jog- preparing identical outfits, anyone?