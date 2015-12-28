Kareem Chehayeb
Latest
White Lab Brings Healthcare Analytics To The Forefront With Sensio Air
One of the tech startups to come out of Lebanon that looks set to soar is White Lab, a company that specializes in healthcare analytics, headed by Lebanese entrepreneur, architect, and professor at the Lebanese American University (LAU), Cyrille Najjar.
A Startup For Startups: Philip Bahoshy Wants MAGNiTT Create A Tighter Knit MENA-Wide Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
A web directory for startups by a startup? Sounds interesting.
Bro Code: Teenage 'Treps Amer And Mohamed Yaghi
Meet Amer and Mohamed Yaghi: not only are the Jeddah-based teens tech lovers, they're also among the region's youngest entrepreneurs.
That's A Wrap: Al Jazeera America Calls It Quits
After announcing that the channel will shut down in April 2016, AJAM CEO Al Antsey said their business model wasn't "sustainable in light of the economic challenges in the U.S. media marketplaces."
Despite Setbacks, A Bright Future Ahead For Startups And SMEs In The Middle East, Says London Business School Survey
Most of the survey's participants showed confidence at the growth rate of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem, with 37.7% describing its growth rate to be "fast."
Bringing The Best Out Of The GCC: Fouz Al-Sabah's Khaleejesque Is More Than A Magazine
When Fouz and Noufa Al-Sabah started blogging as students at the American University of Kuwait, they probably didn't expect that they would establish a publication that has a wide readership outside of the country.