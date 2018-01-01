Kareem Chehayeb

Startups
White Lab Brings Healthcare Analytics To The Forefront With Sensio Air
One of the tech startups to come out of Lebanon that looks set to soar is White Lab, a company that specializes in healthcare analytics, headed by Lebanese entrepreneur, architect, and professor at the Lebanese American University (LAU), Cyrille Najjar.
A Startup For Startups: Philip Bahoshy Wants MAGNiTT Create A Tighter Knit MENA-Wide Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
A web directory for startups by a startup? Sounds interesting.
Bro Code: Teenage 'Treps Amer And Mohamed Yaghi
Meet Amer and Mohamed Yaghi: not only are the Jeddah-based teens tech lovers, they're also among the region's youngest entrepreneurs.
That's A Wrap: Al Jazeera America Calls It Quits
After announcing that the channel will shut down in April 2016, AJAM CEO Al Antsey said their business model wasn't "sustainable in light of the economic challenges in the U.S. media marketplaces."
Despite Setbacks, A Bright Future Ahead For Startups And SMEs In The Middle East, Says London Business School Survey
Most of the survey's participants showed confidence at the growth rate of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem, with 37.7% describing its growth rate to be "fast."
Bringing The Best Out Of The GCC: Fouz Al-Sabah's Khaleejesque Is More Than A Magazine
When Fouz and Noufa Al-Sabah started blogging as students at the American University of Kuwait, they probably didn't expect that they would establish a publication that has a wide readership outside of the country.
Retail Leaders Circle 2016: Gathering GCC's Retail Industry Leaders For A Stronger Market
The two-day event will take place from next spring from March 22-23, 2016 at the St. Regis Dubai Hotel.
TECOM Group's New in5 Media Hub To Amplify Dubai's Media Ecosystem
TECOM Group is continuing to bolster its native Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem's media sector.
Banque du Liban Accelerate 2015 Shows Lebanon's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Is More Determined Than Ever
According to the organizers, the conference hosted 7000 attendees, 100 speakers, 100 startup businesses, and 200 exhibitors from Lebanon, the MENA region, and around the world.
Let's Go For A Ride! Qatar-Centric Q-Cab Hopes To Quell Transport Inconveniences
Q-Cab's three founders, Tariq A. Awadallah, Nasser A. Hatbeen Al-Yafei, and Ali S. Muthanna Al Yafei, have all felt the heat in Doha... no pun intended.
Moving Pretty Darn Quick: Startup CamelShip Gets Your Packages Delivered (Affordably)
For courier businesses trying to maximize their customer base in the UAE, this is where CamelShip comes in.
Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: eGrab
Shopping for groceries is a chore that most of us would like to avoid as much as we can. But if you happen to be in Doha, there is an alternative approach to getting this task done: by logging on to egrab.qa.
Take Care Of Your Cash: compareit4me.com CEO Jon Richards Has All The Info You Need
The story behind the compareit4me.com comparison platform, which recently closed a $3 million round of investment from STC Ventures, Wamda Capital, and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.
UAE-India Economic Forum Aims To Strengthen Economic Ties Between Nations
November 16 marks the start of a conference that could truly capitalize on the potential between the UAE and India.
Tunisia National Dialogue Quartet Awarded 2015 Nobel Peace Prize
When looking back at the period of time that we refer to as the Arab Spring, we often focus on its problematic aspects, notably power vacuums and potential war.