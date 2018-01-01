Kareem Chehayeb

Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East

White Lab Brings Healthcare Analytics To The Forefront With Sensio Air
Startups

White Lab Brings Healthcare Analytics To The Forefront With Sensio Air

One of the tech startups to come out of Lebanon that looks set to soar is White Lab, a company that specializes in healthcare analytics, headed by Lebanese entrepreneur, architect, and professor at the Lebanese American University (LAU), Cyrille Najjar.
6 min read
A Startup For Startups: Philip Bahoshy Wants MAGNiTT Create A Tighter Knit MENA-Wide Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
Startups

A Startup For Startups: Philip Bahoshy Wants MAGNiTT Create A Tighter Knit MENA-Wide Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

A web directory for startups by a startup? Sounds interesting.
5 min read
Bro Code: Teenage 'Treps Amer And Mohamed Yaghi
Entrepreneurs

Bro Code: Teenage 'Treps Amer And Mohamed Yaghi

Meet Amer and Mohamed Yaghi: not only are the Jeddah-based teens tech lovers, they're also among the region's youngest entrepreneurs.
3 min read
That's A Wrap: Al Jazeera America Calls It Quits
News and Trends

That's A Wrap: Al Jazeera America Calls It Quits

After announcing that the channel will shut down in April 2016, AJAM CEO Al Antsey said their business model wasn't "sustainable in light of the economic challenges in the U.S. media marketplaces."
2 min read
Despite Setbacks, A Bright Future Ahead For Startups And SMEs In The Middle East, Says London Business School Survey
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Despite Setbacks, A Bright Future Ahead For Startups And SMEs In The Middle East, Says London Business School Survey

Most of the survey's participants showed confidence at the growth rate of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem, with 37.7% describing its growth rate to be "fast."
4 min read
Bringing The Best Out Of The GCC: Fouz Al-Sabah's Khaleejesque Is More Than A Magazine
Startups

Bringing The Best Out Of The GCC: Fouz Al-Sabah's Khaleejesque Is More Than A Magazine

When Fouz and Noufa Al-Sabah started blogging as students at the American University of Kuwait, they probably didn't expect that they would establish a publication that has a wide readership outside of the country.
8 min read
Retail Leaders Circle 2016: Gathering GCC's Retail Industry Leaders For A Stronger Market
Business News

Retail Leaders Circle 2016: Gathering GCC's Retail Industry Leaders For A Stronger Market

The two-day event will take place from next spring from March 22-23, 2016 at the St. Regis Dubai Hotel.
1 min read
TECOM Group's New in5 Media Hub To Amplify Dubai's Media Ecosystem
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

TECOM Group's New in5 Media Hub To Amplify Dubai's Media Ecosystem

TECOM Group is continuing to bolster its native Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem's media sector.
2 min read
Banque du Liban Accelerate 2015 Shows Lebanon's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Is More Determined Than Ever
Business News

Banque du Liban Accelerate 2015 Shows Lebanon's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Is More Determined Than Ever

According to the organizers, the conference hosted 7000 attendees, 100 speakers, 100 startup businesses, and 200 exhibitors from Lebanon, the MENA region, and around the world.
4 min read
Let's Go For A Ride! Qatar-Centric Q-Cab Hopes To Quell Transport Inconveniences
Startups

Let's Go For A Ride! Qatar-Centric Q-Cab Hopes To Quell Transport Inconveniences

Q-Cab's three founders, Tariq A. Awadallah, Nasser A. Hatbeen Al-Yafei, and Ali S. Muthanna Al Yafei, have all felt the heat in Doha... no pun intended.
5 min read
Moving Pretty Darn Quick: Startup CamelShip Gets Your Packages Delivered (Affordably)
Startups

Moving Pretty Darn Quick: Startup CamelShip Gets Your Packages Delivered (Affordably)

For courier businesses trying to maximize their customer base in the UAE, this is where CamelShip comes in.
5 min read
Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: eGrab
Startups

Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: eGrab

Shopping for groceries is a chore that most of us would like to avoid as much as we can. But if you happen to be in Doha, there is an alternative approach to getting this task done: by logging on to egrab.qa.
5 min read
Take Care Of Your Cash: compareit4me.com CEO Jon Richards Has All The Info You Need
Startups

Take Care Of Your Cash: compareit4me.com CEO Jon Richards Has All The Info You Need

The story behind the compareit4me.com comparison platform, which recently closed a $3 million round of investment from STC Ventures, Wamda Capital, and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.
8 min read
UAE-India Economic Forum Aims To Strengthen Economic Ties Between Nations
Business News

UAE-India Economic Forum Aims To Strengthen Economic Ties Between Nations

November 16 marks the start of a conference that could truly capitalize on the potential between the UAE and India.
1 min read
Tunisia National Dialogue Quartet Awarded 2015 Nobel Peace Prize
Business News

Tunisia National Dialogue Quartet Awarded 2015 Nobel Peace Prize

When looking back at the period of time that we refer to as the Arab Spring, we often focus on its problematic aspects, notably power vacuums and potential war.
1 min read
