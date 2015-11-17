Holiday Parties

9 Ways to Be Certain You Won't Embarrass Yourself at the Holiday Party

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
9 Ways to Be Certain You Won't Embarrass Yourself at the Holiday Party
Image credit: Pexels
Contributor
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many entrepreneurs, particularly during the holiday season, attend parties with the intent to network, foster relationships and climb a few notches on the entrepreneurial ladder. No matter what your goals are, it’s important to keep your manners in check or you could wind up with eggnog on your face.

Here are some tips for making a good impression during your upcoming holiday party.

1. Eat something before the event.

It’s wise to concentrate more on making connections than filling your stomach with food and alcohol. Too much liquid cheer can lead to regretful (and sometimes fatal) situations.

2. Avoid messy or difficult-to-eat foods.

Choose hors d'oeuvres that can be eaten in one bite so you don’t accidentally get food on your clothes. Piling too much food on your plate is a faux pas. You don’t want to look like a glutton. It’s better to concentrate more on mingling than the meatballs. And don't talk with your mouth full of food.

Related: Turn Holiday Parties Into Networking Goldmines With These 10 Tips

3. Circulate.

Break out of your comfort zone and and introduce yourself to new people rather than sticking with only those you do know. Diversification is the hallmark of an investment portfolio. The same holds true in networking and relationship management. Meet people at different levels and occupations. Be open and friendly to everyone. The person you connect with today could end up being your best client or customer in the future.

4. Do your homework.

Find out who will be attending the party and make a mental list of those you most want to meet. Have some conversation starters available. Most people are comfortable talking about travel, food and hobbies. When you are at a loss for words, you might start out saying something like, “How do you know the host or hostess?” “What do you think about the table centerpieces?” or “Did you try the delicious beef tenderloin?”

Related: Marissa Mayer Channeled 'The Wizard of Oz' in Bizarre $70,000 Team-Building Photo Shoot

5. Learn to remember names.

When you’re introduced to someone, repeat his or her name immediately after hearing it. Use the name a couple of times in conversation. If you can't remember someone's name, say something like, "It's been one of those days. I know you’re Paul’s wife, but please tell me your name again." Or, extend your hand and say your name. This will prompt the other person to say her name too.

6. Hold your glass in your left hand.

This will allow you to keep your right hand free for handshaking. No one likes to shake a cold, wet, clammy hand.

7. Choose your guest carefully.

The person you bring to the party will reflect either positively or negatively on you. Follow the dress code and make sure your guest does, too. Wear something that is festive, yet professional.

8. Keep the conversation positive.

Though work topics are bound to come up, a holiday party is not the time to gossip or talk about company politics. Be sure to include spouses, partners and guests in the conversation. If someone brings up a hot-button issue that sparks controversy or disagreement, quietly take your leave while the negative person rains on his own parade.

9. Be all there.

Attending a holiday party is the perfect opportunity to get to know others on a personal level. Don’t be a wallflower or spend a majority of the evening texting, talking on your cell phone, or posting photos on your social media pages. Put people first and your phone on silent.

To be a good guest, all you need are some basic skills, an open mind, and most of all, a desire to make others feel important and appreciated.

Related: 5 Steps to Working a Holiday Party Like Santa

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Holiday Parties

Why I Swear By Rent the Runway for Holiday Parties

Holiday Parties

Company Holiday Party This Week? In the Era of #MeToo, Exercise ... Caution.

Holiday Parties

17 Best Holiday Cocktails to Take Your Office Party to the Next Level