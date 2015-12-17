Who Knew?

The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Graham crackers are wholesome, whole grain and bland as all hell. They’re anything but sexy and that’s no accident. It’s by design.

The story behind them might surprise you. As it goes, a hotheaded New Jersey Presbyterian minister by the name of Rev. Sylvester Graham invented the boring snack staple around 1829. His mission: to save people’s souls from eternal damnation. The idea was to repress their sexual desires, their deepest carnal urges -- mainly the temptation to masturbate -- all with a crunchy, little biscuit. Well, mostly.

We know. You’ll never think of mom’s s’mores the same way again.  

Related: The Fasten-ating History of the Humble Zipper

“Thousands in civic life will, for years, and perhaps as long as they live, eat the most miserable trash that can be imagined, in the form of bread,” Graham wrote in his Treatise on Bread and Bread-Making, “and never seem to think that they can possibly have anything better, not even that it is an evil to eat such vile stuff as they do.”

You see, Graham was adamantly opposed to factory-produced white bread. The “vile stuff,” sometimes filled with chalk and clay in his day, replaced home-baked bread for many amid the peak of the industrial revolution. To fight back, and to push his killjoy religious agenda, Graham introduced the world’s first graham wafer product. It was a dull, unsifted flour “health food” baked by Graham himself. The sugarless wafers were a key component of the zealot's eponymous diet.

Graham’s strict vegetarian food and lifestyle regimen, a radical reflection of the greater reformist movement of the time, shunned sinful indulgences like alcohol, tobacco, coffee, tea, white bread, spices and meat. Salvation, Graham believed, was the ultimate holy reward for clean eating and living -- and not having sex more than once a month. Sounds like pure bliss, right?


Related: Lessons for the New CEO From 5 Great Leaders of History

Apparently it was. So many people bought into the controversial fanatic’s tame, two-meal-a-day diet that the pioneering “food nut” amassed a cult-like following. Thousands became devoted Grahamites. Others, mostly bakers and butchers, hated him enough to attack him in public, and not just verbally.

Whackjob fanatic or not, almost two centuries after his prudish ah-ha moment, we still have staid Sylvester Graham to thank for the graham cracker, the salty-sweet crumbly crusts to our cheesecakes and the sturdy tops and bottoms to our ooey, gooey s’mores.

We wonder what Graham -- who died at only 57, so young for such a supposedly healthy fellow -- would have thought of today’s ubiquitous honey- and sugar-sweetened graham crackers...or of these busty “Mammo-grahams.” They’re sheerly sinful. Aren’t we all?

Related: Lobster Went From Prison Food to Delicacy. Your Product Can, Too. (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Who Knew?

How an Industrial Oops Led This Gunk to Become a Stretchy Smash-Hit Toy

Who Knew?

The Greasy, Glamorous Rise of Mascara

History

Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.