Growing a Powerful Brand With Heart
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
What are the chances that two moms who met in a kids play group would become business partners and build a powerful social-media empire based off of . . . smoothies?
Would you guess that they could go from an email list of zero to 30,000 in one month?
Or that they would travel the world coaching other entrepreneurs on building a brand?
All of this is the true story of today’s guests on The School of Greatness, Jen Hansard and Jadah Sellner of Simple Green Smoothies.
I loved hearing their story of going from nothing, learning from their mistakes, hustling big time, and following their hearts to make the incredible brand that they head today.
If you’ve been wanting to create a brand around what you love, don’t miss the incredible tips Jen and Jadah share in Episode 250.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn
In this episode, you will learn:
- How their business started with just an ebook
- The original 30-day challenge formula that super-charged their business (they still use it!)
- The power of a month-long challenge to court your community
- Why good design is so essential to make your brand stand out
- How they built an email list from zero to 30,000 in one month
- Their hiring process and how they trust their team to run their social accounts
- The importance of hiring a business coach
- The power of dreaming and allowing yourself to create (and maintain) a huge vision