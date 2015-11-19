Growing a Powerful Brand With Heart

November 19, 2015 2 min read

What are the chances that two moms who met in a kids play group would become business partners and build a powerful social-media empire based off of . . . smoothies?

Would you guess that they could go from an email list of zero to 30,000 in one month?

Or that they would travel the world coaching other entrepreneurs on building a brand?

All of this is the true story of today’s guests on The School of Greatness, Jen Hansard and Jadah Sellner of Simple Green Smoothies.

I loved hearing their story of going from nothing, learning from their mistakes, hustling big time, and following their hearts to make the incredible brand that they head today.

If you’ve been wanting to create a brand around what you love, don’t miss the incredible tips Jen and Jadah share in Episode 250.

