International Holidays and Festivals Could Mean Big Business for Online Retailers

Every retailer knows that holiday seasons are prime time for gift-giving. U.S. ecommerce merchants start preparations months in advance in order to offer shoppers special deals, gift coupons and free delivery before Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day or Father’s Day are also red-letter days, when retailers promote gifts for specific audiences.

Cross-border ecommerce opens up boundaries and enables retailers to reach potential consumers worldwide. Many savvy merchants have already learned to leverage sales by enabling local audiences worldwide to complete transactions using their own payment methods and native currency.

A merchant who aspires to succeed in global markets should be aware that different countries or regions celebrate their own holidays and festivals when gifts are exchanged. While the U.S. and many European countries are poised to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, there are additional holidays celebrated in three huge and yet-to-be-fully-tapped international markets that are worth exploring.

1. Russia

New Year’s Eve and Orthodox Christmas, Dec. 31 and Jan. 7: For most Russians, the holiday season begins with New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 and culminates on Jan. 7, the Russian Orthodox Christmas. Both New Year’s Eve and Christmas are usually marked by festive dinners with multiple courses. Family and friends generally exchange gifts on New Year’s Day rather than on Christmas Day, so you should plan your holiday campaign around that date.

Defender of the Motherland Day, Feb. 23 : This holiday is a tribute to the Russian military, from modern-day soldiers serving in the Russian armed forces to veterans. The entire masculine population - from boys to old men - receives special greetings and presents. Traditionally, men are presented with cards, greetings, and gifts from women at home, in the workplace, and even on the street. Men are often given cologne, socks or other basic necessities, inspiring some Russian men to rename it "The All-Russian Day of Shaving Cream." Intrepid global e-retailers could strike pay dirt if they come up with more interesting gifts for men at reasonable prices.

International Women's Day, March 8: International Women's Day has been celebrated in Russia since 1913. This holiday is a unique synthesis of Mother's Day and Valentine's Day celebrated in other countries, except for the fact that it honors all women -- mothers, sisters, teachers, grandmothers and others. As opposed to the one-on-one nature of Mother's Day and Valentine's Day in other countries, in Russia this day is often commemorated with a dinner for family and friends cooked by the men in the family. In Russia, nobody arrives for a festive meal empty-handed, so this is another opportunity for the merchant to offer suitable gifts. The most popular gifts are flowers, accessories such as stationery and writing materials, chocolates, perfume and cosmetics. Bouquets are presented in odd numbers only, because an even number of flowers is reserved for cemeteries and funerals.

2. China

Chinese New Year, Feb. 19 : Cleaning house prior to the Chinese New Year is traditional in the Chinese culture. After giving the house what Westerners would call a spring cleaning, people go out on shopping sprees. The Chinese believe that with the advent of the New Year, their first action should be to buy new clothes and other goods. The purchase of new items is the Chinese way to launch a fresh start. Needless to say, e-retailers who study the market carefully and launch special offers at this time of year stand to profit.

: Cleaning house prior to the Chinese New Year is traditional in the Chinese culture. After giving the house what Westerners would call a spring cleaning, people go out on shopping sprees. The Chinese believe that with the advent of the New Year, their first action should be to buy new clothes and other goods. The purchase of new items is the Chinese way to launch a fresh start. Needless to say, e-retailers who study the market carefully and launch special offers at this time of year stand to profit. Lantern Festival, March 5: In contemporary China, this is the day when children venture out at night to temples, carrying paper lanterns. Riddles are pasted on to these colorful lanterns to challenge others to guess the right answer. Gifts are presented to the people who get the right answers. In the past, this was also the date of the Chinese Valentine's Day. Young girls were chaperoned when going out in the hope of finding love while watching the procession of lanterns. It was also considered a lucky day for lovers to meet. While most of China no longer commemorates this day with romantic gifts, in Hong Kong it is highly commercialized as the Chinese Valentine's Day. This is undoubtedly a good time to come out with an assortment of gifts.

3. Brazil

Valentine’s Day, June 12 : Brazil’s version of Valentine’s Day (Dia dos Namorados) is celebrated in June. This holiday honors Saint Anthony, the patron saint of matchmaking and marriages. On this day, couples exchange gifts such as chocolates or flowers. Take note of the date, and don’t wait for February to promote special Valentine offers on romantic gifts.

As many cross-border retailers have discovered, simply translating a website into a foreign language is not enough to leverage sales. To succeed in global markets, merchants need to study target audiences by learning more about their cultures and festivals -- and offer the right products at the right time.

