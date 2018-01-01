Oren Levy

Oren Levy is CEO of Zooz and an experienced professional with over 15 years of experience in payments, commerce, and global business. Prior to Zooz, Oren was an executive director at Brookline (USA) for 11 years, managing its worldwide sales efforts and strategic partnerships initiatives. Before Brookline, Oren held marketing, business development and technical positions at BATM, Fundtech and L.G.E.S.

10 Ways Online Retailers Can Increase Their Payments-Conversion Rate
Conversion

Ease your customers' payment pains, and say goodbye to 'abandoned shopping carts' for good.
6 min read
International Holidays and Festivals Could Mean Big Business for Online Retailers
International Business

Traditional celebrations in Russia, China and Brazil are three largely unexplored -- and likely lucrative -- ecommerce markets.
8 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on the Latin American Ecommerce Boom
International Business

Latin America is young, tech savvy, increasingly prosperous and open for business.
6 min read
Tap Into the Growing Luxury Market By Understanding the Buyers
Luxury Retail

People who can easily afford full price look just as hard for a deal as those who can't.
9 min read
All the World Loves Social Media But Many Love Their Local Networks Best
Social Media Marketing

Social media offers worldwide marketing opportunities but there is a lot more channels out there than Facebook and Twitter.
8 min read
How Mobile Tech and Social Media Are Merging to Change the Shopping Experience
Social Media Marketing

The near ubiquity of smartphones and the irresistible lure of social media are upending how retail is done, all over the world.
4 min read
A Guide to International Payment Preferences
Payments

In some countries, credit cards aren't the payment method of choice. Here's what to know.
7 min read
Tech Solutions Are Beginning to Smooth the Bumpy Road to Selling Retail Across Borders
Ready for Anything

Ecommerce allows retailers large and small to sell nationally but borders remain significant barriers to foreign markets. Patience and newly available technology can change that.
4 min read
For Ecommerce Retailers It's Still a Rough Ride Across International Borders
International Business

People and bulk exports move with relative ease across borders but small purchases remain hindered, at least for now.
6 min read
