How to Set Goals and Celebrate the Successes

November 26, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I just got back from Summit at Sea, which was awesome.

I got to see a lot of great friends and take a quick break from the book tour (although I didn’t sleep much).

As I got back, I wanted to take a minute to recap what has happened so far with the book launch, since I’ve barely processed it myself.

My man Quddus Philippe takes over as the host of The School of Greatness for this episode as he interviews me on the success of the book so far and how I’ve set the goals I have achieved.

If you’ve read the book already, you know that there’s a lot of talk about goal setting and how important that is to greatness.

Quddus and I discuss how I set the goals long ago to make this book happen and how I broke down the vision of being a NYT best selling author into small steps that led to success.

Get ready for a dive into goals and what’s possible when you commit to them in Episode 255.