Transforming Housing.com!

November 20, 2015 2 min read

Housing.com has been creating a lot of buzz recently. A few months back, it even decided to close its short stay, land and commercial properties business. The bigger cities were targeted while it stopped operating in small cities.

Now it has decided to further streamline its business. Focus will be on buying and selling homes and all other verticals like listing, rental agreements, PG, hostels, etc will be scaled down.

The top management is excited about the potential effect that its solutions will have on developers and consumers alike in the near future. Jason Kothari is the newly appointed chief executive officer of Housing.com who is set to reorganize the company with this new focused strategy and expects to reduce the workforce too.

The company has overhauled its core business in the last few months. Now, the aim is to generate revenue and build an advertisement business. Its competitors are well-established names like 99Acres and MagicBricks so the focus will be to make its presence felt in this space.

Apart from Kothari, other people who joined the startup in the recent past are Mani Rangarajan, Chief Financial Officer; Abhishek Hota, Chief of Staff; Nikhil Rungta, Chief Marketing Officer and Nandini Mehta, General Counsel.