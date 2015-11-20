Online Real Estate

Transforming Housing.com!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Transforming Housing.com!
Image credit: Showhomes
Sr Sub-Editor, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Housing.com has been creating a lot of buzz recently. A few months back, it even decided to close its short stay, land and commercial properties business. The bigger cities were targeted while it stopped operating in small cities.

Now it has decided to further streamline its business. Focus will be on buying and selling homes and all other verticals like listing, rental agreements, PG, hostels, etc will be scaled down.

The top management is excited about the potential effect that its solutions will have on developers and consumers alike in the near future. Jason Kothari is the newly appointed chief executive officer of Housing.com who is set to reorganize the company with this new focused strategy and expects to reduce the workforce too.

The company has overhauled its core business in the last few months. Now, the aim is to generate revenue and build an advertisement business. Its competitors are well-established names like 99Acres and MagicBricks so the focus will be to make its presence felt in this space.

Apart from Kothari, other people who joined the startup in the recent past are Mani Rangarajan, Chief Financial Officer;  Abhishek Hota, Chief of Staff; Nikhil Rungta, Chief Marketing Officer and Nandini Mehta, General Counsel.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Online Real Estate

Buildzar to make things easier for consumers who want to build their dream home

Online Real Estate

An MLS: Why is it so important to the real estate industry in America, yet India has not heard of it?

Real Estate

5 Reasons Why Student Housing is The Next Big Trend in Asian Real Estate