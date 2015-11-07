Priyannkaa Dey
Sr Sub-Editor, Entrepreneur India
With around five years of editorial and writing experience from magazines such as ‘DataQuest’, ‘Leisure & Resorts’, ‘Voice&Data’; Priyanka has also worked in the digital communication department of organizations like ‘Brentwoods’; ‘n & n Chopra Consultants Pvt. Ltd’ and ‘Delhi Public School Greater Faridabad’. Her interests include blog reading and writing. The author is a senior sub-editor at 'Entrepreneur Online' and has completed her studies from Jamia Millia Islamia.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Transforming Housing.com!
Laser focus on the right things: Priority for Housing.com
5 Reasons why working for a startup is a good idea...
Corporate job or working in a startup?
7 Leadership Quotes by 'The man who broke the Bank of England'
George Soros's inspiring quotes
What a growing entrepreneur should learn from Narendra Modi…
5 management lesson to learn from Modi
Remote employees can help your startup to grow
With advancing technology, working-out-of office to become increasingly popular
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-