⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

7 Leadership Quotes by 'The man who broke the Bank of England' George Soros's inspiring quotes

By Priyannkaa Dey

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

www.businessinsider.in

George Soros is an American business tycoon, investor, philanthropist and author. He is the chairman of Soros Fund Management. He is also known as "The man who broke the Bank of England' due to his short sale of US $10 billion worth of pounds, thus, garnering a profit of $1 billion. This was during the '1992 Black Wednesday UK Currency Crisis'.

The bold move by this world-renowned entrepreneur and Chairman of Soros Fund Management in the early 90s brought the international spotlight on him. He speculated that the British government would be forced to break from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) and allow the British pound to devalue as compared to other currencies.

It was a controversial move but the effects and profits were gigantic. Let us look at some of the quotes of this business magnate that will aid in challenging the thought process of every entrepreneur:

"Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux, and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected."

"The worse a situation becomes, the less it takes to turn it around, and the bigger the upside"

"I'm only rich because I know when I'm wrong...I basically have survived by recognizing my mistakes."

"A global economy is characterized not only by the free movement of goods and services but, more important, by the free movement of ideas and of capital."

"It is much easier to put existing resources to better use, than to develop resources where they do not exist."

"Every bubble consists of a trend that can be observed in the real world and a misconception relating to that trend. The two elements interact with each other in a reflexive manner."

"The only thing that could hurt me is if my success encouraged me to return to my childhood fantasies of omnipotence -- but that is not likely to happen as long as I remain engaged in the financial markets, because they constantly remind me of my limitations."
Priyannkaa Dey

Sr Sub-Editor, Entrepreneur India

With around five years of editorial and writing experience from magazines such as ‘DataQuest’, ‘Leisure & Resorts’, ‘Voice&Data’; Priyanka has also worked in the digital communication department of organizations like ‘Brentwoods’; ‘n & n Chopra Consultants Pvt. Ltd’ and ‘Delhi Public School Greater Faridabad’. Her interests include blog reading and writing. The author is a senior sub-editor at 'Entrepreneur Online' and has completed her studies from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

If You Want to be Successful, Become a Better Speaker — Follow This 7-Step Process for Effective Speaking

Discover the transformative power of mastering presentation skills with this 7-step process.

By Scott Deming
Marketing

Ever Wonder Why Certain Websites Rank Higher Than Yours? This SEO Expert Reveals The Secret to Dominating Search Results

It's often the smart use of SEO, now supercharged with AI, particularly in keyword optimization.

By Ludwig Makhyan
News and Trends

Rural Commerce Startup Rozana Raises USD 22.5 Mn from Bertelsmann, Fireside Ventures and others

The Delhi-based startup will utilise the fresh funds to fuel its expansion into new districts, upgrade its technology platform, and increase hiring in technology, product, and operations teams.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Career

The Best Paying Jobs in Finance and How Much You Can Make

Want to pursue a new, high-paying job in the financial sector? Check out our breakdown of the best-paying jobs in finance here.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

AI Is Impacting Jobs. Here Are the Gigs Affected the Most, According to an Analysis of 5 Million Upwork Postings

The researcher said in the report that freelance jobs were analyzed first because that market will likely see AI's immediate impact.

By Sherin Shibu
By Emily Rella