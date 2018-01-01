Priyannkaa Dey

Priyannkaa Dey

Sr Sub-Editor, Entrepreneur India

With around five years of editorial and writing experience from magazines such as ‘DataQuest’, ‘Leisure & Resorts’, ‘Voice&Data’; Priyanka has also worked in the digital communication department of organizations like ‘Brentwoods’; ‘n & n Chopra Consultants Pvt. Ltd’ and ‘Delhi Public School Greater Faridabad’. Her interests include blog reading and writing. The author is a senior sub-editor at 'Entrepreneur Online' and has completed her studies from Jamia Millia Islamia.

More From Priyannkaa Dey

Transforming Housing.com!
Online Real Estate

Transforming Housing.com!

Laser focus on the right things: Priority for Housing.com
2 min read
5 Money saving lessons for small businesses
Saving Money

5 Money saving lessons for small businesses

Spending wisely inspite of the funds!
4 min read
5 Reasons why working for a startup is a good idea...
Startups

5 Reasons why working for a startup is a good idea...

Corporate job or working in a startup?
3 min read
7 Leadership Quotes by 'The man who broke the Bank of England'
Leadership Quotes

7 Leadership Quotes by 'The man who broke the Bank of England'

George Soros's inspiring quotes
2 min read
What a growing entrepreneur should learn from Narendra Modi…
Leadership

What a growing entrepreneur should learn from Narendra Modi…

5 management lesson to learn from Modi
5 min read
Remote employees can help your startup to grow
Remote Workforce

Remote employees can help your startup to grow

With advancing technology, working-out-of office to become increasingly popular
4 min read
Inspiring quotes to deal with failure for a budding entrepreneur
Inspirational Quotes

Inspiring quotes to deal with failure for a budding entrepreneur

Motivators while going on the tough yet fruitful journey of entrepreneurship
3 min read
India hunting for angel investors to fund its thriving startup environment
Startup Investment

India hunting for angel investors to fund its thriving startup environment

Adequate funding is the primary requisite for any new startup with a brilliant idea
3 min read
Modi government to give a boost to the startup environment via the Startup Act
Startup News

Modi government to give a boost to the startup environment via the Startup Act

Making it easier to thrive for new entrepreneurs
3 min read
Startups seeking out & hiring the best resources from various MNCs & global consulting firms
Human Resources

Startups seeking out & hiring the best resources from various MNCs & global consulting firms

An organization is built and grows due to the people working in it
3 min read
Uber on its way to gliding ahead of Ola in the Indian Market
Business Competitions

Uber on its way to gliding ahead of Ola in the Indian Market

New tactical plans by Uber may require Ola to re-think its growth strategy
4 min read
Brijmohan Lall Munjal: 6 leadership lessons to learn from the man behind Hero Group
Entrepreneur

Brijmohan Lall Munjal: 6 leadership lessons to learn from the man behind Hero Group

Building of Hero Group into the world's leading cycle-maker and Hero Motocorp into the world's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer (by volume)
4 min read
Startups encouraging a 'healthy' way of working
Health and Wellness

Startups encouraging a 'healthy' way of working

Enjoy Health facilities while you work
3 min read
Require funding for your entrepreneurial dreams?
Venture Capital Firms

Require funding for your entrepreneurial dreams?

Top 10 venture capitalists in India
5 min read
Job matching technology from India to empower hiring network in Africa
Hiring Employees

Job matching technology from India to empower hiring network in Africa

Aspiring Minds partners with Ringier to launch AMCAT across Africa
3 min read
