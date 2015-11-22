Productivity

Four Productivity Hacks To Power Through Your Day

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Four Productivity Hacks To Power Through Your Day
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Calling on a higher power to make it through the rest of the day? ‘Treps, these four hacks will make your day a breeze. Get cracking!

1. Set the scene Ever wonder how people read at cafés? Knowing that it’s become quite difficult to focus at will, cafés continue to be the default spot for quick meetings or even weekend reads. Other than good coffee, they house an ambience that allows you to focus in whichever way you like. Ambient sound (or white noise) is an effective tool for cultivating creativity, and might also just be your key to getting things done, double-time! I like making my own sound with Noisli.

2. Go outside-in The multisensory experience of the outdoors is considered quite impactful when it comes to creativity, productivity, and happiness. If you can’t spend much time outdoors, working from areas with natural light and windows facing natural elements can actually go a long way. It’s proven that introducing greenery into your work environment can also improve your mood, and your output.  

3. Take down the competition Simply put, distractions kill your vibe. You can get more done in less time and with less effort put into trying to refocus. One proven way is to create a routine of turning off alerts as soon as you get to your office, and until you get done what you’ve come to do (emergencies are just that– don’t count on unlikely circumstances). Other hacks include scheduling time to check emails, and decluttering your virtual and physical workspace.

4. Put the pedal to the metal High performance requires training mentally, physically and emotionally. Other than relaxation and destressing, meditation teaches the discipline to focus attention and energy where it’s needed. Physical exercise will enhance that ability and take it even further. Find the right exercise routine to commit to, and hit some milestones. You’ll want to keep fueling the fire!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Productivity

10 Presidents Day Weekend Sales That Can Help Boost Your Productivity

Productivity

4 Easy Tech Tweaks You Can Make Today to Boost Productivity

Productivity

Eliminate Digital Distractions and Get More Done with This Mac App