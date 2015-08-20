Shoug Al Nafisi

A nutritionist, and public health advocate, Shoug Al Nafisi has worked in domains that ranged between community nutrition, emergency relief, and social media. A humanitarian at heart, she works to promote her firm belief in the wellness of the human being as a powerful and productive entity within the community. As a writer, she has co-authored a scientific publication, and has many writings as a contributor and guest blogger covering topics such as wellness, productivity, and empowerment.

Growth Strategies

Feel Like You're Caving Into Pressure? Try Slowing Down Then

From the moment we wake to the end of the day, we're rushing to tick off all that we had planned for the day, every day.

Lifestyle

On The Fly: Four Nutrition Tips For Terminal-Weary Entrepreneurs

To keep you at your prime, here are four easy health tips for the terminal-to-terminal 'treps.

Lifestyle

Three Tips For An Energy-Efficient Lifestyle

Here are three things to keep in mind when trying to live an energy-efficient lifestyle.

Lifestyle

Four Productivity Hacks To Power Through Your Day

Calling on a higher power to make it through the rest of the day? 'Treps, these four hacks will make your day a breeze.

Growth Strategies

Public Speaking Tips: Three Ways To Capture Your Audience

Speakers, leave no room for hope or luck, and this is how you can do it.

Growth Strategies

Optimize Your Performance: Tony Hchaime's Tips To Re-jig Your Success Ratio

If you're looking for more hours to add to the day, then you're doing it all wrong.

