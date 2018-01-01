Shoug Al Nafisi

A nutritionist, and public health advocate, Shoug Al Nafisi has worked in domains that ranged between community nutrition, emergency relief, and social media. A humanitarian at heart, she works to promote her firm belief in the wellness of the human being as a powerful and productive entity within the community. As a writer, she has co-authored a scientific publication, and has many writings as a contributor and guest blogger covering topics such as wellness, productivity, and empowerment.

Feel Like You're Caving Into Pressure? Try Slowing Down Then
Lifestyle

Feel Like You're Caving Into Pressure? Try Slowing Down Then

From the moment we wake to the end of the day, we're rushing to tick off all that we had planned for the day, every day.
4 min read
On The Fly: Four Nutrition Tips For Terminal-Weary Entrepreneurs
Personal Health

On The Fly: Four Nutrition Tips For Terminal-Weary Entrepreneurs

To keep you at your prime, here are four easy health tips for the terminal-to-terminal 'treps.
3 min read
Three Tips For An Energy-Efficient Lifestyle
Growth Strategies

Three Tips For An Energy-Efficient Lifestyle

Here are three things to keep in mind when trying to live an energy-efficient lifestyle.
3 min read
Four Productivity Hacks To Power Through Your Day
Productivity

Four Productivity Hacks To Power Through Your Day

Calling on a higher power to make it through the rest of the day? 'Treps, these four hacks will make your day a breeze.
2 min read
Public Speaking Tips: Three Ways To Capture Your Audience
Public Speaking

Public Speaking Tips: Three Ways To Capture Your Audience

Speakers, leave no room for hope or luck, and this is how you can do it.
2 min read
Optimize Your Performance: Tony Hchaime's Tips To Re-jig Your Success Ratio
Productivity

Optimize Your Performance: Tony Hchaime's Tips To Re-jig Your Success Ratio

If you're looking for more hours to add to the day, then you're doing it all wrong.
7 min read
I Left A Job That I Loved To Broaden My Horizons… and It Taught Me How to Create "Space"
Lifestyle

I Left A Job That I Loved To Broaden My Horizons… and It Taught Me How to Create "Space"

Making room isn't about losing something, but rather creating space for something else.
3 min read
Four Ways To Pull The Plug On The Negative Effects Of Workplace Stress
Stress Management

Four Ways To Pull The Plug On The Negative Effects Of Workplace Stress

Don't let stress affect your health and performance, nip it in the bud before it's too late.
3 min read
Going Against The Grain: Stress-Management Tactics That You Haven't Tried
Lifestyle

Going Against The Grain: Stress-Management Tactics That You Haven't Tried

Stress isn't a one-off situation, hence the need to be properly managed.
3 min read
Five Places To Search For Fresh Inspiration
Inspiration

Five Places To Search For Fresh Inspiration

You'll want to train your hunting eye if you want to find anything. Then, it's all about where you choose to look.
2 min read
Fight Stress Levels By Modifying Your Diet
Productivity

Fight Stress Levels By Modifying Your Diet

The beginning of the end of your day should include a de-stressing ritual.
2 min read
How Social Media Made Me Better... At Almost Anything
Social Media

How Social Media Made Me Better... At Almost Anything

Social media provides a parallel world where barriers are brought down through direct communication.
4 min read
Four Habits For A More Productive You
Time Management

Four Habits For A More Productive You

Tips to achieve an all-around better work-life balance.
3 min read
"How Now Brown Cow?" Coke Decides To Visit The Milky Way
Business Unusual

"How Now Brown Cow?" Coke Decides To Visit The Milky Way

Functional foods have been on the rise now more than ever and almost everyone wants to jump on that bandwagon.
2 min read
Seven Ways You Can Establish Loyalty (And Even Love) In Your Team
Office Culture

Seven Ways You Can Establish Loyalty (And Even Love) In Your Team

Loyalty is essential in fostering teamwork and ensuring productivity.
3 min read
