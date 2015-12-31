Inspiration

23 Quotes Every Entrepreneur Should Live By

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
23 Quotes Every Entrepreneur Should Live By
Image credit: Michal Parzuchowski | StockSnap.io
Guest Writer
Writer and Entrepreneur
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The only thing I used to know about Confucius was that he gave great quotes. If it weren't for my brief Wikipedia search this morning, that's all I ever would have known.

But his name is still discussed and revered thousands of years after his death (as shown in this example from National Geographic), even though most of us don't know squat about his life. Why? Because of his statements; great quotes have power. 

Finding the right quote can uplift, focus and encourage us. It can distill, in just a few words, an idea that we have had trouble expressing. Great quotes are also easily recalled, helping us instantly remember why we dream, work and dare to be great. 

In our offices we have a quote wall. It provides inspiration to us every day. In fact, quotes can be found scattered across our firm’s website as well. I personally believe there is power in quotes. They briefly allow us to converse with some of the wisest people who have ever lived.

Consider this your quick quote guide for inspiration -- organized into four actions that you want to take on a daily basis. There’s also a bonus section: wisdom from Steve Jobs. Whether real, unknown or fictional, these quote masters will give you the little extra hutzpah you might need today. 

Remember your purpose every day

No matter the reason you decided to become an entrepreneur, you need to remember the reason regularly.

Image credit: catwalker | Shutterstock.com

"The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why." Mark Twain

“There’s lots of bad reasons to start a company. But there’s only one good, legitimate reason, and I think you know what it is: it’s to change the world.” Phil Libin, CEO of Evernote

“Chase the vision, not the money; the money will end up following you.”Tony Hsieh, founder and CEO of Zappos

“If you just work on stuff that you like and you’re passionate about, you don’t have to have a master plan with how things will play out.” Mark Zuckerberg

"When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it." Henry Ford 

Dare to be great

Relish the opportunities you have to risk greatly for your dreams! 

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

"You can't fall if you don't climb. But there's no joy in living your whole life on the ground." Unknown

"Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it." Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear." George Addair

"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." Albert Einstein

"In every success story, you will find someone who has made a courageous decision." Peter F. Drucker 

Be persistent

Big dreams require hard work. Know these quotes and keep at it!

Image credit: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back | 20th Century Fox

"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." Confucius

"Do, or do not. There is no try." Yoda

"I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." Florence Nightingale

"The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity." Amelia Earhart

"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” Walt Disney 

Take failure in stride

You are bound to face bumps on the road; failure is not the end.

Image credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO | Shutterstock.com

"Fall seven times and stand up eight." Japanese proverb

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison

“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” Winston Churchill

“Failure isn’t failure unless you don’t learn from it.”  Ronald Niednagel

“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.” Bill Gates  

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs deserves his own category. The man was full of wisdom, and his quotes are all backed up by his unparalleled success. Here are a few gems from the master. 

Image credit: Jaguar PS | Shutterstock.com

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do."

"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life."

“I’m convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Inspiration

Rudy Ruettiger Explains How Every Underdog Has Their Day

How the Founder of MAKERS Is Inspiring Change Around the Globe

Inspiration

The Top TED Talks of 2019 and What You Can Learn From Them