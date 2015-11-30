Ready to Get in the Best Shape of Your Life? Let's Do It Together.

November 30, 2015 5 min read

If you’re like me, you may have overindulged during the holiday break -- I’ve never met a Thanksgiving dinner I could resist. Back in July I wrote about how business goals mirror fitness goals. In that column, I wrote, “I’m guilty of this as well -- constantly going from ‘all in’ in terms of fitness and working out, back to ‘Man, I need to get back into my fitness routine!’”

Well, I’m now at the "I need to get back into my fitness routine" phase. Typically, I would hold off until Jan. 1, using the approaching holidays as an excuse. I’m not going to do that this year -- instead, I’m "all in" starting Dec. 1 -- and I welcome you to join me.

I’m going to do a 90-day challenge and document my progress on Twitter. Together we are going to motivate and push each other to get into the best shape of our lives. How? See below -- this will help you stick with the plan if you decide to join me on this fitness journey.

1. Find an accountability partner and leverage motivational support.

Entrepreneurs have hectic schedules and lives -- it’s so easy to come up with excuses to skip the gym or to run out and grab a not-so-healthy lunch. The key to sticking to a diet and exercise plan is to have a strong support system in place.

Every morning for 90 days starting Dec. 1, I’ll be tweeting out my workout goals, stats, milestones, etc. -- whatever I feel that I need to get out there to give me the motivation to stick with my plan. I encourage you to do the same. My type-A personality already has pushed me to this -- I’m committed to this 90-day challenge.

If there is ever a time that you feel stuck and need an extra push -- tweet me. I’m committed to helping anyone that needs the extra push.

2. Treat your health like it’s a crucial part of your business.

I know that sometimes I get so wrapped up in my business that I completely ignore my health -- and I can’t imagine I’m the only one guilty of this. Take a step back for a minute and imagine what would happen to your business if you were removed from the equation because of health issues.

Sure, you might have key team members in place to keep it going strong, but your personal touch and vision plays such an important role that you not being present would certainly have a negative effect on your business. Treat your personal health as a key component of the future success of your business -- because it is.

3. Prioritize the gym the same way you would prioritize business meetings.

Would you skip a business meeting that you had scheduled in advance? Of course not. So why is it so easy to skip the gym and make up an excuse to justify that decision? Meetings serve several purposes, but it’s safe to say they all impact the long-term goals of business, in one way or another.

Just like every business meeting shapes the future of your business, each gym session shapes the future of your health and fitness. You aren’t going to start skipping business meetings because you are too tired or just don’t feel like it. Treat your gym schedule the same way you would treat your meetings and watch the excuses disappear.

4. Brown bag it.

Diet is such a huge part of this journey, and laziness can quickly ruin your progress. It’s so easy to say you don’t have time in the morning to prep food for the day, instead opting for takeout or delivery.

This isn’t my first rodeo -- I know from past experiences that food prep is the way to go. I went out and bought 30 BPA-free microwave safe plastic containers -- since my specific diet for this challenge calls for six meals daily, this will allow me to fully prep five-days worth of meals at a time. I’ll freeze them and grab what I need every morning when I head out the door.

When you prep your meals in advance you have no excuse to stray from your diet.

5. Set realistic goals and don’t quit.

Saying “I want to get ripped and lose weight” is the equivalent of saying “I want to make a million dollars.” You can eventually reach that end goal, but it will require that you set and achieve several micro goals first.

By setting realistic goals, it allows you to see regular progress -- this keeps you focused and motivated to keep pushing. I like to have several small goals to chase every week, from total weight loss to putting up heavier weights and improving my cardio times.

Everyone has different motivation triggers -- experiment until you find what works the best for you. Most important, don’t quit. If you ever find yourself lacking motivation just refer back to the first point and reach out to your accountability partner.

So, are you in?

A disclaimer: I’m not a doctor or fitness professional. Always consult with your health-care provider prior to starting any diet or exercise program.

