Data Breach

Hilton Uncovers Malware in Payments Systems

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Hotel chain operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it identified unauthorized malware in some payment systems that targeted payment card information.

A third-party investigation found that the malware targeted specific payment card information, that included cardholder names, payment card numbers, security codes and expiration dates, Hilton said.

The information targeted, however, did not include addresses or personal identification numbers (PINs), the company added.

Hilton said customers who used their cards during a 17-week period - from Nov. 18 to Dec. 5, 2014 or April 21 to July 27, 2015 - were advised to check their bank statements.

The owner of the Conrad and Double Tree hotel chains did not provide details on the number of cards affected.

The news comes less than a week after rival Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said that 54 of its hotels in North America had been infected with a malware designed to collect payment card data.

Shares of the company were unchanged in extended trading on Tuesday. They closed at $23.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Data Breach

Researchers Can 'Steal Data' By Tracking a PC Monitor's Brightness

Data Breach

Does Customer Data Privacy Actually Matter? It Should.

Data Breach

10 Data Security Mistakes Startups Can't Afford to Make